Pohang Steelers vs Three Towns Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2023

Pohang Steelers entertain Wuhan Three Towns at Steelyard Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday (October 4).

Pohang were the most successful team in Group J on matchday one. They won 4-2 at Vietnamese side Hanoi FC to claim the top spot. Wuhan shared the spoils at home to Urawa Red Diamonds in a 2-2 draw.

Pohang finished third in the K League 1 last season to qualify for the AFC Champions League. They're enjoying a purple patch, riding a 12-game unbeaten streak, including three wins in their last five home games. They're second in the South Korean top flight with six games remaining.

Meanwhile, Wuhan head coach Tsutomu Takahata has said that dropping two points at home could complicate things for them but believes his team stand a chance of taking something from the game:

“If you can’t win at home, don’t expect an easy win away. We needed to win against Urawa Red Diamonds.”

Three Towns had a fairytale campaign last season, winning their first Chinese Super League title to qualify for the continental competition for the first time. However, they're seventh in the league this season with seven matchdays to go. Three Towns have won once in five away games.

Pohang Steelers vs Three Towns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Pohang have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored eight goals and conceded two in their last five games.

Pohang have won the AFC Champions League thrice: in 1997, 1998 and 2009.

Three Towns have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Pohang have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games, while Three Towns have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Pohang: D-D-W-W-W: Three Towns: L-L-D-W-W

Pohang Steelers vs Three Towns Prediction

Pohang’s last two games ended in goalless draws. Their top scorers for the season are Zeca (10 goals) and Goh Young-joon (eight goals). Kim In-Sung, who scored twice against Hanoi, will hope to steal the spotlight once again.

Three Towns, meanwhile, are on a mission to avoid defeat. They may not win at the Steelyard Stadium but will look not to lose. However, Pohang are expected to win based on their better recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: Pohang Steelers 2-1 Three Towns

Pohang Steelers vs Three Towns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Pohang

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Pohang to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Three Towns to score - Yes