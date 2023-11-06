Pohang Steelers vs Urawa Reds Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2023

Pohang Steelers will invite Urawa Reds to the Steelyard Stadium in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts have a 100% record in the competition thus far and are at the top of Group J table. The visitors, meanwhile, have one win, one loss, and one draw in the three games in the competition thus far.

The two teams met in the reverse fixture in Japan last month, with Pohang Steelers registering a 2-0 away win. Jung Jae-hee and Goh Youngjun scored in the first and second halves respectively.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games on Saturday, recording a 4-2 win over Jeonbuk in the Korean FA Cup final. They overturned a deficit twice in the game to win the FA Cup for the first time in 10 seasons.

The visitors, meanwhile, are winless in their last three games in all competitions. They fell to a 2-1 J League Cup final against Avispa Fukuoka on Saturday, with Takahiro Akimoto halving the deficit in the 67th minute after Fukuoka took a two-goal lead in the first half.

Pohang Steelers vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns three times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Champions League. The hosts have an unbeaten record against the visitors, recording two wins and playing a draw.

All three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 4-1 in these games.

Pohang Steelers are unbeaten in their last nine home games in all competitions, recording six wins.

Urawa Reds have just one win in their last five away games in all competitions, suffering three defeats.

The Steelers are unbeaten in home meetings against Japanese teams in continental competitions.

Pohang Steelers vs Urawa Reds Prediction

The home team have suffered just one defeat in their last 19 games in all competitions. They won the Korean FA Cup on Saturday, recording a comeback 4-2 win, and will look to continue that form in this match.

They have an unbeaten record against the visitors and also an unbeaten home record against Japanese teams in AFC competitions. They have suffered just two defeats at home in all competitions this season and should have the upper hand in this match.

The Reds have failed to score in two of their last three games in all competitions. They have failed to score in two of their three meeting against the home team and might struggle here.

The Steelers head into the match in great form and, considering their 100% record in the competition, they should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Pohang Steelers 2-1 Urawa Reds

Pohang Steelers vs Urawa Reds Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pohang Steelers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Zeca to score or assist any time - Yes