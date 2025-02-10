Pohang vs Kawasaki Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2025

Pohang Steelers will welcome Kawasaki Frontale to Steelyard in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday. Both sides sit next to each other in the standings but with three points separating them.

Pohang vs Kawasaki Preview

Pohang Steelers seem to have reversed their awful losing streak. They won their last two matches following three straight defeats in all competitions. In the AFC Champions League Elite, they boast three wins out of six games, losing thrice. The hosts sit fifth in the East Region table on nine points ahead of the penultimate matchday.

The South Korean giants finished second in the 2023 K League 1 to earn qualification for the 2024–25 AFC Champions League Elite. Pohang are among the top eight teams in the table but are yet to qualify like the others. They will have to claim maximum points in their last two matches to seal their place in the next round.

Kawasaki Frontale sit one place above Pohang Steelers – fourth – on 12 points. They have won four matches and lost two out of six played. The visitors are in need of just one win to confirm their spot in the round of 16. They have won twice and lost once in their last three away matches in this competition.

Azzurro Nero finished eighteenth in the 2023 J1 League – the Japanese top-flight – but earned qualification for the Champions League after clinching the Emperor’s Cup. They are appearing in the competition for the 11th time since their debut in 2007. Their best performance has been a quarterfinal finish.

Pohang vs Kawasaki Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met only two times, with Pohang winning once while the other game ended in a draw.

Pohang have lost half of their last 10 matches in all competitions, winning and drawing thrice.

Pohang have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Kawasaki Frontale have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Pohang have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Kawasaki Frontale have won four times and lost once. Form Guide: Pohang – W-W-L-L-L, Kawasaki Frontale – L-W-W-W-W.

Pohang vs Kawasaki Prediction

Pohang will be counting on their impressive home form in this competition. They are yet to suffer a setback at Steelyard, winning all three matches at the venue.

Kawasaki could lose their place in the standings to the hosts if they stumble at Steelyard. The stakes are high for both sides, with no room for blunders.

Pohang are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Pohang 2-1 Kawasaki

Pohang vs Kawasaki Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Pohang to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Pohang to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kawasaki to score - Yes

