POL vs SLO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 14th, 2021

Poland open their Euro 2020 campaign against Slovakia at the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia. Both Poland and Slovakia have struggled for positive results in their last 5 matches and have only one win each.

Poland, of course, will be relying on superstar Robert Lewandowski to get them the goals. The Bayern Munich superstar has taken his game to the next level and is arguably the best finisher in world football at the moment.

Slovakia, on the other hand, will be counting on their defensive rock, Milan Skriniar, to keep the dangerous Lewandowski quiet. Veteran midfielder Marek Hamsik could also have a huge impact on the game.

Poland have a few injury concerns heading into the game with the likes of Milik and Piatek missing out

Squads to choose from

Poland (POL)

L Fabianski, W Szczesny, L Skorupski, J Bednarek, K Glik, M Rybus, J Moder, M Helik, T Puchacz, B Bereszynski, T Kedziora, K Piatowski, P Zielinski, M Klich, G Kyrchowiak, P Frankowski, P Davidowicz, K Jozwiak, K Kozlowski, K Linetty, P Placheta, R Lewandowski, J Swierczok, D Kownacki, K Swiderski

Slovakia (SLO)

M Dubravka, M ROdak, D Kuciak, L Satka, P Pekarik, M Skriniar, T Hubocan, M Valjent, D Vavro, D Hancko, M Koscelnik, M Hamsik, V Weiss, R Mak, O Duda, J Kucka, P Hrosovsky, J Gregus, L Benes, S Lobotka, J Hromada, T Suslov, M Duris, R Bozenik, I Schranz, L Haraslin

Predicted Playing XIs

Poland (POL)

Wojciech Szczesny; Kamil Piatkowski, Kamil Glik, Pawel Dawidowicz, Bartosz Bereszynski; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Kamil Jozwiak, Robert Lewandowski

Solvakia (SLO)

Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada; Lukas Haraslin, Marek Hamsik, Robert Mak; Ondrej Duda

Match Details

Match: Poland (POL) vs Slovakia (SLO), UEFA Euro 2020 Group E match

Date: 14th June 2021 at 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg

Poland (POL) vs Slovakia (SLO) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Poland (POL) vs Slovakia (SLO) Dream11 Suggestions

There is one obvious overwhelming choice for the Dream11 captaincy option and that is Robert Lewandowski. The Poland striker has been in amazing goalscoring form and is expected to play a starring role.

The vice-captaincy option should also not stir much debate. Piotr Zielinski has been in good form for Napoli and he could get a lot of Dream11 points. Poland are expected to dominate the ball tonight and having the likes of Klich in midfield could prove to be a good differential pick.

From Slovakia, Milan Skriniar is a must-pick option. The Inter defender has been in good form for his club and country. In midfield, veteran Marek Hamsik will still be Solvakia's main creative force and should be picked. If Vladimir Weiss starts, he should be picked ahead of Duda.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Dubravka; Glik, Skriniar, Bereszynski, Piatkowsk; Kyrchowiak, Hamsik, Zielinski (VC), Duda, Klich; Lewandowski (C)

Captain: Robert Lewandowski (POL) Vice-captain: Piotr Zielinski (POL)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Dubravka; Glik, Skriniar, Bereszynski, Piatkowsk; Kyrchowiak, Hamsik (VC), Zielinski, Duda, Klich; Lewandowski (C)

Captain: Robert Lewandowski (POL) Vice-captain: Marek Hamsik (POL)

Edited by Ashwin