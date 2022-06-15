Poland 0-1 Belgium: Red Devils player ratings as Michy Batshuayi scores the game's only goal | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Belgium beat Poland 1-0 in a Group A4 2022-23 UEFA Nations League fixture at the Stadion Narodowy on Tuesday, June 14.

Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the game in the 16th minute, with the 28-year-old heading home Yori Tielemans' delicious cross. Roberto Martinez's team continued to look for their second, but lacked the creative edge as they missed Kevin De Bruyne's vision.

Things were pretty much the same in the second half until Poland introduced Karol Swiderski in the 57th minute. The 25-year-old and Robert Lewandowski created some good chances to draw level. Swiderski even clipped the woodwork with one of his attempts in the dying minutes of the game, but Belgium managed to cling on to their slender lead.

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings for Belgium:

Belgium Player Ratings

Simon Mignolet - 7/10

Simon Mignolet had a rather comfortable outing. The former Liverpool goalkeeper made a couple of saves in the second half to deny Karol Swiderski.

Jan Vertonghen - 7.5/10

Jan Vertonghen was rock solid at the back. The Benfica centre-back won six duels and one tackle, made five recoveries and four clearances and created one chance against the Poles.

Toby Alderweireld - 7/10

Toby Alderweired slotted in perfectly between Vertonghen and Leander Dendoncker. The 33-year-old managed to keep star striker Lewandowski in check.

Leander Dendoncker - 7.5/10

Deandoncker was omnipresent on the right. He completed 111 passes with an 97 percent accuracy, won three tackles, and made seven recoveries, two clearances, three blocks and one interception.

Thorgan Hazard - 6/10

Thorgan Hazard did not have the desired impact on the game. The 29-year-old failed to leave his mark and was taken off in the 62nd minute, with Thomas Foket replacing him.

Axel Witsel - 6/10

Axel Witsel did not have the best of games for Belgium. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder provided the necessary support in the centre but lacked the cutting edge and was taken off following the restart. Hans Vanaken replaced him.

Youri Tielemans - 8.5/10

Youri Tielemans was Belgium's star of the game. The 25-year-old completely bossed the midfield and showed real zeal and creativity moving forward. He deservedly won the Man of the Match award for his impressive display.

Tielemans won four duels, made three interceptions, completed two dribbles, registered four recoveries, completed 88 passes with an accuracy of 94 percent and created four chances throughout the game.

Timothy Castagne - 7/10

Timothy Castagne had a decent game against Poland. The 26-year-old drifted between the centre and far right as and when required to support Dries Mertens and Tielemans upfront.

Eden Hazard - 6.5/10

Eden Hazard is trying to get back to his best and it is quite evident from his performances that he is making an honest effort to do so. He was on the pitch for 67 minutes before Leandro Trossard replaced him.

Michy Batshuayi - 7.5/10

Michy Batshuayi scored the game's only goal in the 16th minute. He pounced onto a cross from Tielemans to head one past Wojciech Szczesny. He made way for Lois Openda in the 67th minute.

Dries Mertens - 6.5/10

Dries Mertens tried to make a difference but the Polish defenders read his intentions well and neutralized his threat completely. Charles De Ketelaere replaced him in the 80th minute.

Substitutes

Hans Vanaken - 6.5/10

Hans Vanaken was reliable in the middle as he slotted in perfectly alongside Tielemans. But his movement off the ball was disappointing at times.

Thomas Foket - 6/10

Thomas Foket did not have much of an impact on the game.

Ikoma Lois Openda- 5.5/10

Ikoma Lois Openda did have his chances, but could not capitalize.

Leandro Trossard - 7/10

Leandro Trossard impressed during his short stint as he showed great intent to take the game to their opponents. He created three chances following his introduction.

Charles De Ketelaere - N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.

