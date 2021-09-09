Poland 1-1 England: Player ratings as Harry Kane stunner in vain after stoppage-time equalizer from Szymanski | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

England were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Poland in the World Cup qualifiers.

Harry Kane's stunning volley was canceled out by a stoppage-time goal from Damian Szymanski, breaking English hearts.

In a game of few chances, the prolific Tottenham Hotspur star found the breakthrough in the 72nd minute with a cracking 25-yard effort.

It seemed enough for England to bag a victory with the clock winding down. However, the Eagles upped the ante late on and equalized.

Robert Lewandowski, who had a quiet night, picked up the pieces of Karol Linetty's blocked effort and floated a beautiful cross for Szymanski, who then headed in from close-range.

Squeaky bumtime in Warsaw.

Here are the player ratings for England:

Jordan Pickford - 7.5/10

He almost handed Poland a calamitous equalizer in the second-half. Other than that one nervy moment, Pickford was confident, although he couldn't do much about the stoppage-time goal.

Kyle Walker - 7.5/10

He worked very hard down the left flank, laying some good crosses and linking up well with the England attackers. Walker also claimed the assist for Kane's goal, although it was all about the Tottenham Hotspur star.

John Stones - 7/10

His evening threatened to be cut short with a knock in the first-half but the centre-back recovered and delivered a fine performance in defense. He completed 91% passes, made two clearances and blocked one shot.

Harry Maguire - 9/10

What a performance from the England star! He put up an assured display at the back, heading clear aerial dangers and keeping Poland's dangerous attackers at bay with close man-marking. He also looked to push his side forward with long balls. Man of the match.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10

Neither his crosses nor his free-kick deliveries were up to scratch today. But Shaw was still decent from open play, asking questions of the Polish defense with his fiery runs whilst also winning all his ground duels.

Kalvin Phillips - 6.5/10

He went into the books early on but kept his composure for the rest of the half to avoid getting sent off. A good performance, but nowhere near his staggering Euro 2020 levels.

Declan Rice - 6.5/10

Rice made a few timely interceptions to snuff out danger for England but couldn't conjure much from an attacking perspective. He was forced to track back a lot by Poland's marauding forwards.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Took too much time on the ball at times, shots lacked power and roughed up a few times by Poland - a difficult night to endure for the Manchester City winger.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

While his passing was excellent, Poland did a good job of negating his threat overall, blocking some of his shots and not letting him have much space whenever he drove forward.

Jack Grealish - 6/10

His enduring image from the match was remonstrating with the referee. However, one sublime, mazy run on the break almost sparked a goal.

Harry Kane - 7/10

A few good moments here and there but not a vintage performance. The prolific England striker salvaged some pride with a thumping volley which very nearly won the game for his side.

Wayne Rooney: 53 goals

Bobby Charlton: 49 goals

Gary Lineker: 48 goals

Jimmy Greaves: 44 goals



