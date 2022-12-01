Poland 0-2 Argentina: 5 hits and flops as La Albiceleste come to the party to top group in emphatic fashion | 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Argentina side that went on an emphatic 36-game unbeaten run have finally turned up in Qatar. On Wednesday (30 November), they toppled Poland 2-0 in a Group C game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Copa America holders came into the game on three points, having picked up a redemptive 2-0 win over Mexico in their last game after a shock reversal at the hands of Saudi Arabia.

But it wasnt't vintage Argentina that beat Mexico as they toiled hard and rode on Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez's fine goals. The team that beat Poland at Stadium 974 on Wednesday was made of different stuff, though.

Lionel Scaloni started with Enzo Fernandez in midfield with Alexis Mac Aliister and Rodrigo De Paul, and also gave a start to Julian Alvarez up front in a 4-3-3 formation. And the changes paid rich dividends.

From the outset, the South Americans moved the ball swiftly and purposefully, slicing open the Polish defense on a number of occasions.

Marcos Acuna's piledriver of a shot nearly gave then the lead in the 28th minute after the ball fell to the left-back on an overlap.

But it went just wide. Di Maria nearly scored from a direct corner in the 32nd and veteran 'keeper Wojciech Szczesny saved an Alvarez shot in the 37th after he was put through nicely by Mac Allister.

Things would go bad before getting better for the Polish custodian. After a VAR and an on-field check by the referee, it was adjudged that he had fouled Messi while making contact with him while trying to get to a cross.

It seemed a very harsh call, but Szczesny did not lose heart. He dived hard to his left to stop Messi's resulting penalty in the 40th minute. It was hit hard but came at a good height for the 'keeper. But one cannot take anything away from the save.

It wasn't to be nil-nil for too long though. Argentina broke through the increasingly hemmed-in and nervous Polish defense in the 47th minute, right after the restart. Mac Allister managed a low shot into the far corner from a grounder of a cross from right-back Nahuel Molina.

La Albiceleste were not going to settle for one, though. A tsunami of attacks were launched on the hapless Polish rear-guard and the second came through a fine move. After a sequence of passes, Fernandez rolled it into the path of Alvarez in a central position, who showed quick control and then turned to curl it into the far corner (67th).

Argentina could have added more to their tally, but a Lautaro Martinez miss, a goalline clearance and some further good work from Szczesny kept the score down to 2-0.

Things got awfully tense for Robert Lewandowski and Co., who were at one time going through on fair play, with Mexico leading by 2-0 against Saudi Arabia and with teams level on all parameters. In the end, the Saudis pulled one back and Poland scraped through to the next round on goal difference (four points, same as Mexico).

Argentina top a tight group C and will take on Australia in the round of 16. Poland will face the might of defending champions France. On that note, here are the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit- Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Big things are expected of the wunderkind, who has already starred for Manchester City after joining the club in the off-season. He was started in this game after not really making the most of his chances in the first two games. This time though, Alvarez got it right after seeing a few of his shots saved.

He took his goal in a way only an innate center-forward can. Alvarez was also part of the good work Argentina did in the attacking third in terms of build-up play, linking up well with national team legends Di Maria, and of course, Messi.

#4 Flop- Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

One has to feel for Poland's greatest ever striker and current captain. His eyes welled up when he finally scored in the World Cup for his motherland in the game against Saudi Arabia. But he is often the figurehead in an average side for his natonal team.

And his 61 per cent passing accuracy, failure to complete a single dribble and zero shots on goal are all down to both his struggles on the night and his team's inept attacking nous.

#3 Hit- Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

What a time for Mac Allister to net his first international goal this was. With the world watched, the Brighton midfielder shone in the heart of Argentina's midfield for the second game running. He could have added a second, but for Szczesny's great wall coming in his way.

But it wasn't his goalscoring prowess that made him a hit on the night. Mac Allister made an astounding 50 of his 52 passes against Poland, with three of them key deliveries as the dynamism of a previously staid Argentine midfield came to the fore.

#2 Flop- Polish defensive line

One could have easily named Poland's attack in place of their defense on a woeful night for all their outfielders. But the team was set out in a low to mid block by their manager Czesław Michniewicz to blunt out Argentina's attacking potency.

But after some spirited work in the early running, Glik, Kiwior and Co. were just outfoxed by Argentina's ball-players. La Albiceleste had 74 per cent of the ball, no surprises there, but they also managed an astounding 23 attempts, with 12 of them on target.

Their dominance over a strong-on-paper European team on the grandest stage of all was unprecedented. And It was all down to Poland not picking up their man, not pressing well and in general getting outplayed. And this failure to defend led to them getting pushed back all the time, leading to an effete attacking performance in turn.

#1 Hit- Wojciech Szczesny (Poland)

And that brings up to their goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny. The Juve custodian stood like a single pillar against an Argentine blitzkrieg in what was a vintage performance. If not for Szczesny, Poland would have conceded 4 or 5 goals and taking the first flight home.

His shot-stopping and awareness single-handedly kept an underperforming team in the World Cup. That is saying something. Szczesny made nine saves on the night, eight of them inside the box, including the Messi penalty.

Honorable mention- Hit- Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Yes, Messi missed a penalty and could not get on the scoresheet. But his magical dribbling and ability to pull the strings by dropping deep kept the Argentine side ticking so dynamically.

Fernandez and Di Maria ably complemented the maestro and the three made a combined nine key passes as Argentina enter the knockouts in the best possible shape.

Get Poland vs Argentina Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 3883 votes