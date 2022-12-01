Argentina defeated Poland 2-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, November 30.

Poland entered this contest on the back of a goalless draw with Mexico followed by a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Robert Lewandowski scored his first-ever World Cup goal in that win as the Poles needed just a draw to qualify.

Argentina suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia before defeating Mexico 2-0, throwing Group C wide open. They were looking to secure a positive result to ensure qualification to the round of 16.

Argentina made a strong start to the game and dominated possession of the ball in the first period. They barely allowed Poland a sniff of the ball as Lewandowski was dormant for the majority of the time. They attempted 12 shots in the first period, of which seven were on target, bringing 'keeper Wojciech Szczesny into action. Poland, on the other hand, failed to hit the target with two shots.

There was drama late in the first half as Argentina were awarded a penalty following a VAR review. The referee, who missed the initial incident, awarded the spot-kick. Lionel Messi stepped up to take it but saw his shot saved by Szczesny. It was the Pole's second penalty save of the World Cup, making him the first goalkeeper to achieve the feat since USA's Brad Friedel did it in 2002.

The teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Argentina made a blistering start to the second period as Alexis Mac Allister put them ahead in the 46th minute. Nahuel Molina assisted the goal with a sharp pass as La Albiceleste sliced through Poland's defense. After a dozen attempts, they finally beat Szczesny. Marcos Acuna was booked shortly after for a cynical challenge.

Argentina scored their second goal shortly after the hour-mark as Julian Alvarez fired the ball into the net following an assist from Enzo Fernandez. Polan attempted to mount a late fightback but failed to do so. Argentina held on to secure qualification to the round of 16.

On that note let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Argentina were wasteful in the first period

Argentina kept the ball for 66% of the first half and attempted 12 shots on goal, hitting the target seven times. Messi had three shots on target, including a penalty which he really should have converted. Angel Di Maria attempted two shots, hitting the target once, while the other shot was blocked. Julian Alvarez, too, was active in front of the goal with two shots on target and one blocked.

Despite eight shots between their front three, La Albiceleste were unable to find a way past Szczesny, who made seven stops in the first half alone.

#4. Wojciech Szczesny had an incredible night in goal

Szczesny was stunning between the sticks and kept Poland in the contest almost single-handedly at times. He made seven sharp saves in the first half, including one save from a penalty kick to deny Lionel Messi. This helped his team maintain pressure and compete for the first half at least.

Szczesny played well in the second half but made just two more saves, taking his total to nine for the match. He did concede two goals, however.

#3. Lionel Messi must stop taking penalties for Argentina

Messi has made it somewhat of a habit to invite tremendous pressure on himself and his teammates and then failing to convert an important penalty. He has missed crucial penalties in the past during important games and someone like Angel Di Maria could step up and lift the burden off his shoulders.

#2. Poland qualified for the knockouts on goals scored

In what was a frantic evening that determined the final standings in Group C, all four teams were in with a chance prior to kick-off. Both games were 0-0 at half-time, meaning Poland were already in a good position to go through.

However, Argentina raced into the lead in the first minute after the restart and Mexico took the lead in the other game. As long as the Mexicans did not win by three clear goals, Poland were safe, and made it through to the next round.

#1. Opponents for the round of 16

Argentina finish the group stage as winners of Group C, meaning they will face the runners-up of Group D in the round of 16. Australia finished second in that group with six points, setting up a potentially mouth-watering clash between David and Goliath.

Poland finished second in Group C, meaning they will take on Group D winners France in the round of 16. Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe will go toe-to-toe as Les Bleus look to retain their crown.

