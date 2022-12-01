Poland 0-2 Argentina: Player ratings as Mac Allister and Alvarez strike to send Albiceleste into the last-16 | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their last Group C encounter of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, November 30, to set up a Round of 16 clash with Australia.

Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez struck in the second half to sink the Poles, who are through to the next round regardless.

La Albiceleste were in firm control of the game but struggled to break down the Eagles' defense, with Lionel Messi also seeing a penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny.

Following a goalless first half, the Copa America champions broke the deadlock just seconds into the restart after Mac Allister converted Nahuel Molina's cross from close range.

In the 67th minute, Alvarez doubled their advantage with a stunning effort and Argentina appeared to have ended the tie as a contest already.

Messi and Lautaro Martinez came close to scoring in the closing stages but it didn't matter as Lionel Scaloni's side won Group C and now take on the Socceroos on Saturday.

Poland, meanwhile, face reigning champions France in the next round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here are the player ratings:

Poland Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 7/10

The former Arsenal man kept out Messi's penalty but was beaten twice in the second half.

Matty Cash - 7/10

The Aston Villa defender moped everything up at the back although Argentina were too hot to handle at times.

Kamil Glik - 7/10

Showed excellent vision to make six clearances in the game.

Jakub Kiwior - 6.5/10

Tried his best to deal with Argentina's marauding forwards.

Bartosz Bereszyński - 6/10

Not enough impact at either end of the field.

Piotr Zielinski - 6.5/10

Whipped in a free-kick in the 21st minute that evaded all the white shirts before making a cross that was cleared away too.

Krystian Bielik - 6/10

He made the first real attempt of the evening but it was blocked.

Gregorz Krychowiak - 6/10

The midfielder was shown a yellow card for a tactical foul.

Przemyslaw Frankowski - 5.5/10

He looked to probe down the left but was stopped each time. Hooked off at the break.

Robert Lewandowski - 5/10

The Polish captain failed to test Argentina, cutting a desolate figure upfront.

Karol Swiderski - 5/10

Totally anonymous in the first half and was hence subbed off at the break.

Substitutes

Jakub Kaminski (46' for Frankowski) - 5/10

An uninspired substitution.

Michal Skoras (46' for Swiderski) - 5/10

Very little impact.

Damian Szymanski (62' for Bielik) - 5/10

Struggled to get on the ball.

Artur Jedrzejczyk (72' for Bereszynski) - 4/10

A peripheral figure.

Krzysztof Piatek (83' for Krychowiak) - N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.

Argentina Player Ratings

Emiliano Martinez - 7/10

The Argentine custodian didn't face a single shot in the game.

Nahuel Molina - 7/10

He sent in a lovely cross for Mac Allister to convert from close range.

Cristian Romero - 7/10

Strong in the air and made three clearances.

Nicolas Otamendi - 7/10

He didn't do much wrong, although he was barely tested.

Marcos Acuna - 7.5/10

Constantly buzzing up and down the pitch with energy.

Rodrigo De Paul - 7/10

Argentina's engine room, De Paul, ran the show from the middle of the field.

Enzo Fernandez - 7/10

Fernandez teed up Alvarez for Argentina's second of the evening.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7.5/10

He put Argentina in front with a clinical finish less than 60 seconds into the restart.

GOAL @goal Alexis Mac Allister scores his first ever Argentina goal Alexis Mac Allister scores his first ever Argentina goal 😍 https://t.co/t2nvXjtg8e

Angel Di Maria - 6.5/10

He made several forays into Poland's half but his end product wasn't always the best.

Lionel Messi - 7/10

The Argentina captain missed a crucial penalty in the first half but created a few chances for his team.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi is the first player in HISTORY to have 2 penalties saved in the World Cup Lionel Messi is the first player in HISTORY to have 2 penalties saved in the World Cup 😱 https://t.co/LcdbaVtco7

Julian Alvarez - 8/10

The Manchester City forward doubled Argentina's advantage with a cool finish into the top corner.

GOAL @goal Julian Alvarez's celebration has landed at the World Cup 🤟 Julian Alvarez's celebration has landed at the World Cup 🤟 https://t.co/EodixXIH7d

Substitutes

Leandro Paredes (59' for Di Maria) - 7.5/10

His passing was top notch and won all his aerial duels too.

Nicolas Tagliafico (59' for Acuna) - 6/10

His attempted chip was tipped over the bar by Szczesny.

Lautaro Martinez (79' for Alvarez) - 6/10

The Inter Milan talisman dragged his effort wide off target in stoppage time.

German Pezzella (79' for Fernandez) - 6/10

A spectator to the game's closing stages.

Thiago Almada (84' for Mac Allister) - 5/10

Barely any involvement.

