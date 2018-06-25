Poland 0-3 Colombia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018

Colombia show Poland the door and keep their own hopes of progression into the round of sixteen alive

Colombia run out 3-0 winners against Poland.

SCORE: Poland 0-3 Colombia (Mina 40'; Falcao 70'; Cuadrado 75')

The two teams most backed to come through Group H had both gotten off to the worst start possible at the World Cup. While Poland lost to Senegal and Colombia to Japan, both teams had a lot to do with their own downfall.

Poland went behind to a deflected shot which ought to have been dealt with before Krychowiak gave Senegal a gift to help themselves to all three points. Colombia, on the other hand, got a man sent off in the opening four minutes against Japan and gave themselves a mountain to overcome, which they never did.

So it meant that nothing but a win would do for either side with the prospect of exiting the competition in the group stages staring them in the face, as the group was wide open with the two underdogs, Senegal and Japan, with a win and a draw each.

In one of the most exciting performances of the World Cup, Colombia put Poland to the sword, demolishing them 0-3 and keeping their hopes of progression alive.

Here are the talking points:

#5 Lewandowski looked off colour

A night to forget for Lewandowski.

The biggest star in arguably his country's history, a lot was expected off Robert Lewandowski in this edition of the World Cup. A near unbelievable record of 55 goals in just 96 matches before the start of play gives us an indication of why that is so.

He has been irritable in Germany over last season or so with Bayern Munich, accusing his teammates of not helping him enough with scoring more goals. It seemed like he carried some of that irritation with him over to the national camp.

If the Bayern players weren't good enough for the striker, the players in the Polish national side never stood a chance, did they?

Lewandowski cannot absolve himself of the blame as even when he did receive the ball from his teammates, albeit around the centre of the park rather than in the opponents' box where he reigns supreme, he was bullied, I repeat, bullied off it by Yerri Mina and his partner Davidson Sanchez.