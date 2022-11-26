Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia: 5 Hits and Flops as Robert Lewandowski takes center stage | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 at the Education City Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, November 26.

The game started feistily as five players across both sides were booked quite early on. The desire to win the game was crystal clear as both sides had no intention of holding back.

Saudi Arabia had a much better start but it was Poland's Piotr Zielinski who drew first blood. The Napoli midfielder struck one from close range to break the deadlock following some amazing work by Robert Lewandowski.

Saudi Arabia had the chance to equalize from the penalty spot. However, Wojciech Szczesny made a brilliant save to deny Salem Al-Dawsari's spot kick. The Juventus shot-stopper then went on to save Mohammed Al Burayk's follow-up attempt as well.

Saudi Arabia rued missed chances which allowed Poland to capitalize. Lewandowski scored in the final few minutes of the game to double his side's advantage as he forced Abdulelah AlMalki into making a mistake.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball Robert Lewandowski got his FIRST World Cup goal to seal the win for Poland! Robert Lewandowski got his FIRST World Cup goal to seal the win for Poland! 🇵🇱 https://t.co/VtuzNBScoy

On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit: Piotr Zielinski (Poland)

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring for his side as he smacked one into the roof of the net from close range. It came after some brilliant work by Lewandowski to set him up. The 28-year-old gave the Polish team respite when the game seemed to slip away from their hold.

Zielinski, apart from the goal, looked rather isolated on the flank. He tried to offer his services upfront but could not link up much with his teammates. He was taken off in the 63rd minute of the game in favor of Jakub Kaminski.

#4 Flop: Sami Al-Najei (Saudi Arabia)

Sami Al-Najei did not have a memorable game against Poland as he struggled to get hold of his rhythm. The 25-year-old never looked comfortable in the center of the pitch. He was ineffective in holding up play or stopping the Polish attackers from advancing.

Nawaf Al-Abid replaced Sami Al-Najei post the first half. The Al Nassr midfielder will be hoping to do much better in the final group game against Mexico if he receives the nod from Herve Renard.

#3 Hit: Wojciech Szczesny (Poland)

Wojciech Szczesny was at his personal best against Saudi Arabia. The Juventus shot-stopper was reliable between the sticks whenever called upon.

Szczesny made a brilliant double save just before half-time to keep his side's lead intact. He stopped Salem Al-Daswari's penalty and then went on to deny Mohammed Al Burayk's follow-up. The double save was truly magnificent.

Szczesny made five stops and made eight recoveries throughout the game. He was one of the key reasons why Poland were able to secure all three points.

#2 Flop: Abdulelah Al Malki (Flop)

Abdulelah Al Malki made a horrific mistake towards the very end of the game to gift a goal to Poland. He failed to release the pass and ended up giving the ball to Lewandowski. The Barcelona striker coolly slotted one past Mohammed Al Owais for his career's first World Cup goal.

Herve Renard immediately subbed him off in the 85th minute of the game for Abdulrahman Alobud. His howler completely killed off all hopes of a comeback.

#1 Hit: Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Robert Lewandowski turned up in style against Saudi Arabia. Following a penalty miss against Mexico in their opening game, the FC Barcelona man was under a lot of pressure.

However, he responded in the best way possible. The Polish forward scored one and assisted the other in their win over the Arabs.

Squawka @Squawka



52 touches

10 touches in opp. box

9 duels won

5 shots

5 ball recoveries

4 take ons completed

3 clearances

2 shots on target

1 goal

1 assist



A goal that meant so much. Robert Lewandowski's game by numbers:52 touches10 touches in opp. box9 duels won5 shots5 ball recoveries4 take ons completed3 clearances2 shots on target1 goal1 assistA goal that meant so much. Robert Lewandowski's game by numbers:52 touches10 touches in opp. box9 duels won5 shots5 ball recoveries4 take ons completed3 clearances 2 shots on target1 goal1 assistA goal that meant so much. 🙌 https://t.co/KbGSpa67xQ

The drive to prove a point was evidently visible. His composure to set up Zielinski for the game's opener was quite commendable. Lewandowski will be hoping to continue this form as and when they play Argentina in their final group game on November 30.

Get France vs Denmark live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 481 votes