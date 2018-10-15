×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Poland vs Italy: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Nations League

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
359   //    15 Oct 2018, 13:01 IST

A jubilant Azzurri celebrate
A jubilant Azzurri celebrate

Poland welcomed Italy to the Silesian Stadium for a UEFA Nations League clash, with the loser of the tie set to face relegation from their league.

It was the visiting team who prevailed, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from left-back Cristiano Biraghi. The Fiorentina man was at the back post for a corner and pounced on a loose ball to break Polish hearts.

Both the sides had chances to win the game, and Italy had the bulk of the lot. It looked as though the game was heading towards a stalemate before Biraghi popped up with the late goal.

Itlay dominated possession, and Poland had to remain content with the odd counter-attack. Roberto Mancini's men deservedly won the game, albeit with a late and dramatic winner.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 Italy need a proper 'Number 9'

Immobile did not even feature in the game
Immobile did not even feature in the game

Roberto Mancini deployed an attacking trident of Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italy coach opted for a similar attack against Ukraine as well, even though he has a potent striker in the form of Ciro Immobile on the bench.

All three forwards who started are talented, but none of them is an orthodox striker. They created a healthy amount of chances, and all three attackers were guilty of missing a couple.

Bernardeschi, in particular, had some glorious chances to score, and he wasted them. Insigne also had a great chance in the first half and he could only hit the woodwork. The link-up play between the trio was very good, but the final finish was found wanting.

Patrick Cutrone, Andrea Bellotti, and Mario Balotelli were not in the squad for various reasons, and arguably they could have helped the Azzurri.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Italy Football Poland Football Insigne Lorenzo Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Roberto Mancini
Parth Athale
ANALYST
Football is the bread and butter in my sports palate and I devour it with condiments such as basketball and tennis.
UEFA Nations League: Italy vs Poland preview & probable...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: Can Roberto Mancini...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Biraghi gives Italy first win 
RELATED STORY
UEFA nations league 2018,19: What we learned from...
RELATED STORY
Portugal 1-0 Italy: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Nations League...
RELATED STORY
Portugal 1-0 Italy: Hits and Flops, UEFA Nations League...
RELATED STORY
The Azzurri Diaries: Only Italy Can Save Itself
RELATED STORY
Italy and Mancini must resist the siren call of...
RELATED STORY
5 Talking Points from the UEFA Nations League Matches
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 top games to look forward to
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
League C - Week 4
FT ROM SER
0 - 0
 Romania vs Serbia
FT ISR ALB
2 - 0
 Israel vs Albania
FT LIT MON
1 - 4
 Lithuania vs Montenegro
Tomorrow EST HUN 12:15 AM Estonia vs Hungary
Tomorrow FIN GRE 12:15 AM Finland vs Greece
17 Oct NOR BUL 12:15 AM Norway vs Bulgaria
17 Oct SLO CYP 12:15 AM Slovenia vs Cyprus
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us