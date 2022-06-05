Poland U21 vs Germany U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers 

In the qualifiers for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship this week, Poland U21 will host Germany U21 at the Widzew Stadium on Tuesday.

Poland have performed strongly in the qualifiers so far and are now pushing for a playoff spot. They carried out a 5-0 trouncing of San Marino last time out. Four players got on the scoresheet, including Wolfsburg's Bartosz Bialek who bagged a brace.

The home side sit second in the group standings with 18 points from nine games. They will now look to continue their strong run this week as they target the playoffs.

Germany, meanwhile, have breezed through the qualifiers and are now set to make their title defence in the tournament next year. They beat Hungary 4-0 in their last game, scoring twice in each half in a dominant performance.

Germany have qualified for their sixth straight European Under-21 Championship as they look to go all the way.

Story continues below ad

Poland U21 vs Germany U21 Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Poland and Germany. Poland have won two of their previous matchups, while Germany have won once.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse fixture in November last year, which the Poles won 4-0.

Poland U21 Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W.

Germany U21 Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L.

Poland U21 vs Germany U21 Team News

Poland U21

Head coach Maciej Stolarczyk has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of Tuesday's game. He should stick with the same XI that demolished San Marino last time out.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Germany U21

Union Berlin-bound Jamie Leweling and Hoffenheim's Angelo Stiller both came off injured in the visitors' last game. Leweling could play a role this week, while Stiller has pulled out of the squad.

Story continues below ad

Ansgar Knauff, meanwhile, is unavailable for selection. He has been released from the squad for rest after a long season.

Injured: Jamie Leweling.

Doubtful: Angelo Stiller.

Unavailable: Ansgar Knauff.

Suspended: None.

Poland U21 vs Germany U21 Predicted XIs

Poland U21 (5-3-2): Cezary Miszta; Konrad Gruszkowski, Kacper Lopata, Lukasz Poreba, Ariel Mosor, Michal Karbownik; Lukasz Lakomy, Ben Lederman, Michal Skoras; Kacper Kozlowski, Bartosz Bialek.

Germany U21 (4-4-2): Nico Mantl; Luca Netz, Malick Thiaw, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Josha Vagnoman; Tim Lemperle, Tom Krass, Patrick Osterhage, Faride Alidou; Jonathan Burkardt, Youssoufa Moukoko.

Story continues below ad

Poland U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction

Poland are on a seven-game unbeaten run, winning four of those games with clean sheets. They are undefeated in their last three home games and will hope to maximise their home advantage this week.

Germany, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak and have won all but one of their last 12 games across competitions.

Their only defeat since 2020 came against their midweek opponents, but they should win this one.

Prediction: Poland U21 1-2 Germany U21.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far