Poland vs Andorra prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Poland will host Andorra in the second game of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group I qualifiers.

The home side come into this game on the back of a see-saw, six-goal thriller against Hungary that ended in a 3-3 draw. Robert Lewandowski scored in the 83rd minute to level the tie.

Andorra were on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat on home soil to Albania. Ermir Lenjani's 41st-minute goal was enough to give the visitors all three points.

Poland currently sit in third place in the group. Meanwhile, Andorra are further down in fifth and both sides will be keen on registering their first win of the qualifiers.

Poland

Poland vs Andorra Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the sides. Their sole clash came in a friendly in June 2012 when Poland decimated Andorra 4-0. It was their final warm-up game ahead of Euro 2012, which they co-hosted.

Poland's draw with Hungary on Thursday meant they have now gone three games without a win. They lost their final two UEFA Nations League fixtures against the Netherlands and Italy.

Andorra have lost their last five games consecutively and have just one win from their last 18 games.

Poland form guide: D-L-L-W-W

Andorra form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Poland vs Andorra Team News

Poland

Poland had 27 players called up for their latest round of international fixtures. In-form Robert Lewandowski headlines the squad and acts as captain of the team. Other stars including Kamil Glik, Wojciech Szczesny and Piotr Zielinksi were also called up.

Eight players were left out of the main squad after being included in the preliminary list.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming games against Andorra and England.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Mateusz Klich

Andorra

Coach Koldo Alvarez called up 22 players for his latest international squad. The team is headlined by captain Marcos Vieira, who is complemented by fellow stalwarts Josep Gomes, Marc Pujol and Sergi Moreno.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Poland vs Andorra Predicted XI

Poland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Arkadiusz Reca, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Piotr Zielinski, Jakub Moder, Gregotz Krychowiak, Kamil Jozwiak; Krzysztof Piatek, Robert Lewandowski

Andorra

Andorra Predicted XI (4-4-2): Josep Gomes (GK); Moises San Nicolas, Marc Vales, Max Llovera, Jesus Rubio; Joan Cervos, Marcio Vieira, Marc Rebes, Alex Martinez; Ricard Fernandez, Jordi Alaez

Poland vs Andorra Prediction

Poland have been highly efficient in attack in recent years but their high-line causes defensive issues. However, Andorra's lack of attacking bite means that this flaw might not be exploited.

We are predicting a convincing victory for the hosts, with Lewandowski likely to lead the charge.

Prediction: Poland 4-0 Andorra