Poland vs Argentina: 5 key battles to look out for | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will take on Robert Lewandowski’s Poland in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C fixture at Stadium 974 on Wednesday night (30 November).

Acquiring three points from two matches, the two-time FIFA World Cup winners are currently sitting in second place in the Group C standings, a point behind leaders Poland. A win would take them through to the last 16 of the tournament, while a draw favors Poland. Saudi Arabia, who handed Argentina a shock opening-day defeat, are also in the mix with three points, while Mexico sits in fourth place in Group C with a solitary point.

Both Argentina and Poland are filled to the brim with determined and gifted individuals; players who could make Wednesday night’s encounter a rather feisty one. Today, we will take a look at five individual battles that could determine the outcome of the decisive Group C clash in Qatar.

#5 Lautaro Martinez vs Jakub Kiwior

Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez has been the go-to frontman for Lionel Scaloni at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was given the nod to start ahead of Julian Alvarez in both of Argentina's Group C games, but could not repay his coach’s faith with remarkable performances. Martinez spent both matches on the fringes, either not being able to create openings or failing to get his shots away in time.

Consistency has been a problem for Martinez, and Poland center-back Jakub Kiwior will do his best to make sure the Inter striker does not find his shooting boots against them. Kiwior is a good passer, is a commanding presence in the air, and is rather difficult to shake off. Martinez could have quite a difficult time getting the better of the Spezia defender on Wednesday.

#4 Angel Di Maria vs Bartosz Bereszynski

One of the most experienced players on the team, Angel Di Maria is integral to Scaloni’s Argentina. The Juventus winger is an excellent crosser of the ball, has a telepathic understanding of Lionel Messi’s movements, and has a knack for producing top-drawer performances in the biggest matches. Di Maria has not yet lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but he could very well do so against Poland at Stadium 974.

Poland left-back Bartosz Bereszynsk is set to be the man responsible for keeping Di Maria quiet. The Sampdoria fullback has been alarmingly mediocre for Poland in Qatar. He has hesitated to get involved, has not contributed to the build-up as expected, and has played a few loose passes as well. Bereszynski must make sure he does not offer a player of Di Maria’s caliber any free meals on Wednesday.

#3 Rodrigo De Paul vs Piotr Zielinski

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has not been at his best for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His driving runs have been missing, his passing has not been up to the mark, and he has often been slow to react to dangerous developments. De Paul’s impressive track record for La Albicelste has helped him retain his place in the team, and the time has come for him to earn his keep.

Poland’s in-form right-midfielder Piotr Zielinski must be well aware of De Paul’s struggles and could look to put pressure on him, hoping to extract a mistake or two. Zielinski, who scored a smart goal in Poland’s 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia, presses relentlessly, gets his shots away quickly, and rarely misplaces a pass. The outcome of the midfield battle between Zielinski and De Paul could very well shape the high-octane Group C encounter.

#2 Robert Lewandowski vs Lisandro Martinez

Before they meet in the UEFA Europa League play-offs in 2023, Barcelona’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and Manchester United’s Argentine center-back Lisandro Martinez are set to have a go in Qatar.

Lewandowski, who's widely hailed as one of the best strikers in the world, was Poland’s standout performer in their victory over Saudi Arabia last week. The forward scored a goal and provided an assist to take his team to victory. Another such display against Argentina could go a long way in making him an early favorite for the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

Cristian Romero was given the nod in La Albicelste’s disastrous World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia. Against Mexico, Scaloni paired Martinez up with Nicolas Otamendi and the outcome was for everyone to see. Despite his small stature, Martinez is capable of taking the fight to the most physically imposing forwards. It will be interesting to see how he fares against Poland’s 34-year-old sharpshooter Lewandowski.

#1 Lionel Messi vs Kamil Glik

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi hardly needs an introduction. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been his nation’s best performer at the Qatar World Cup, pitching in with two goals and an assist in two matches.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward defines versatility like no other. He can shoot from anywhere, keep the game ticking with his short, accurate passes, and create goalscoring opportunities out of thin air. Affording him even an inch of space around the box can prove to be lethal. Keeping Messi under wraps is one of the toughest tasks in football, one which Kamil Glik is set to attempt on Wednesday.

Glik has impressed onlookers with his awareness and ability to defuse dangerous situations at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He just might have to play the best game of his life to keep a determined Messi from helping his team in their final Group C game on Wednesday night.

