Poland vs Argentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features the final round of group matches this week as Poland lock horns with Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side in a crucial Group C encounter at Stadium 974 on Wednesday.

Poland vs Argentina Preview

Poland are currently at the top of their group and will be intent on pulling off a result to keep their place in the standings. The European outfit defeated Saudi Arabia by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Argentina are in second place in their group and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. The Albiceleste needed an inspired second-half performance to defeat Mexico in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week to secure progress to the next round.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Cristian Cuti Romero and Nahuel Molina could be in the Argentina eleven vs. Poland in place of Lisandro Martínez and Gonzalo Montiel. Via @TyCSports Cristian Cuti Romero and Nahuel Molina could be in the Argentina eleven vs. Poland in place of Lisandro Martínez and Gonzalo Montiel. Via @TyCSports. https://t.co/clDF1VWeA5

Poland vs Argentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have a good record against Poland and have won six out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Poland's three victories.

Argentina have faced Poland on two occasions in the FIFA World Cup - the Poles defeated Argentina in 1974 but the Albiceleste bounced back with a victory in 1978.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in a friendly in 2011 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Poland.

After winning four of their first seven matches against South American sides in the FIFA World Cup, Poland have lost their last three such matches in the competition.

Argentina have lost their last two matches against European sides in the FIFA World Cup, with both these defeats coming in the 2018 World Cup.

Poland have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches in the FIFA World Cup.

Poland vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on qualifying for the knock-outs. Enzo Fernandez was particularly impressive against Mexico and is set to start this game.

Poland have good players in their ranks and can pack a punch on their day. Argentina are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Poland 1-2 Argentina

Poland vs Argentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Poland to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

