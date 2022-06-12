Poland vs Belgium Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th June 2022

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Poland take on a formidable Belgium side in an important clash at the Warsaw National Stadium on Tuesday.

Poland vs Belgium Preview

Belgium are in second place in their group at the moment and have recovered from a poor start to their campaign. The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales in their previous game and will need to step up this week.

Poland, on the other hand, are in third place in the group and have been inconsistent so far. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Poland vs Belgium Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Poland and Belgium are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won seven games apiece out of a total of 20 matches played between the two teams.

Poland have a surprisingly impressive recent record against Belgium and have won five of the last seven matches played between the two teams.

Belgium have a formidable forward line and have found the back of the net in each of their 47 matches on the international stage.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last week and ended in a comprehensive 6-1 victory for Belgium.

Both teams have failed to win their previous game in the UEFA Nations League and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Poland have also been in prolific goalscoring form over the past year and have scored at least one goal in each of their last 21 games.

Poland vs Belgium Prediction

Belgium have become a bonafide European giant over the past decade and will be intent on qualifying for the knock-outs this season. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard can singlehandedly win games on their day and will need to step up this week.

Poland are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Belgium are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Poland 1-3 Belgium

Poland vs Belgium Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Belgium

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Belgium to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin De Bruyne to score - Yes

