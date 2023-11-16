Poland vs Czech Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Poland will entertain the Czech Republic at the National Stadium Warsaw in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday.

It is a must-win game for the home team, who trail the visitors by one point in the Group E table. Interestingly, the visitors have a game in hand and just need to avoid defeats in their last two games of the campaign to book their place in the main event.

The hosts held Moldova to a 1-1 draw in their previous outing, with Karol Świderski equalizing in the 53rd minute after they conceded in the 25th minute. The visitors returned to winning ways after suffering their first loss of the qualifying campaign last month as Tomáš Souček's 76th-minute penalty helped them register a 1-0 home win over the Faroe Islands.

If they manage to hold the hosts to a draw in this match, they'll be able to book a place in the main event directly for the eighth time on the spin.

Poland vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths nine times in all competitions thus far, with all games producing conclusive results. The visitors have a narrow 5-4 lead in wins and registered a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture in March.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 9-8 in the qualifying campaign, who have the better defensive record, conceding four goals fewer (5).

The Czech Republic have suffered just one defeat in their last eight games in all competitions, with that loss coming in their away game against Albania.

Poland are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets.

They are unbeaten in their last 19 home games in European qualifiers, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Poland vs Czech Republic Prediction

Biało-czerwoni have an impressive home record in European qualifiers recently, recording 15 wins in their last 19 games. All four of their wins against the visitors have come in home games and they will look to build on that record in this match.

They have enjoyed an unbeaten run in two games under the tutelage of new manager Michał Probierz. He has left Arkadiusz Milik, Bartosz Bereszyński, Jakub Kamiński, and Sebastian Walukiewicz out of the squad named for the match.

To add to his woes, Matty Cash, Patryk Dziczek and Adrian Benedyczak left the camp due to injuries and were replaced by Mateusz Łęgowski, Tymoteusz Puchacz, and Karol Struski respectively.

Národní tým have lost just once in the ongoing qualifying campaign. Interestingly, they have failed to score in two of their three away games thus far and might struggle here.

Lukáš Sadílek has been dropped from the squad due to an injury and will not travel to Poland. No player has been called up to replace the midfielder.

There's a lot at stake for both teams in this match. A win will keep the hosts' qualification hopes alive, while a win for the visitors will confirm their berth in the main event.

Considering the home record for Poland in European qualifiers and the visitors' recent form, we back the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Poland 1-1 Czech Republic

Poland vs Czech Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score or assist any time - Yes