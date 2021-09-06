Poland vs England prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Wednesday sees England travel to Warsaw to face off with Poland in a 2022 World Cup qualifying game.

England are coming off back-to-back wins over Hungary and Andorra, while Poland have also won their last two qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

The match promises to be a tight one to call, with one side likely to find themselves in pole position in Group I when all is said and done.

Poland vs England Head-to-Head

After their Euro 2020 campaign didn’t go to plan, Poland could’ve been forgiven for suffering a hangover in the current international break.

However, that hasn’t been the case at all. Poland have beaten Albania 4-1 and San Marino 1-7 to move themselves into second place in Group I.

Currently they’re five points behind England, who top the group, but a win here would move them into touching distance, giving them real hope of qualifying for the tournament in Qatar.

Meanwhile, England destroyed Hungary 4-0 in a very impressive showing last Thursday, and then followed that up with a 4-0 win over Andorra.

Gareth Southgate’s side have won all five of their qualifying games thus far, scoring 17 goals and conceding just one. A win in Warsaw on Wednesday would mean that it would be tricky for them not to qualify for next year's tournament.

The two sides have already met in the current qualifying campaign, with the game at Wembley seeing England run out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Harry Maguire.

In fact, England’s recent record against Poland has been excellent, with the Three Lions winning five of their last six meetings.

Poland form guide: L-D-L-W-W

England form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Poland vs England Team News

Poland

Poland have five players ruled out of the game with injuries, including striker Krzysztof Piatek and Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich.

Injured: Krzysztof Piatek, Dawid Kownacki, Sebastian Szymanski, Kacper Kozlowski, Mateusz Klich

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jadon Sancho have both been ruled out of the current qualifying games with injuries, while Tyrone Mings is suspended following his yellow card against Andorra.

Injured: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jadon Sancho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tyrone Mings

Twierdza 🏰 brawo zespol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/P3qN6gkgt0 — Grzegorz Krychowiak (@GrzegKrychowiak) September 2, 2021

Poland vs England Predicted XI

Poland predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Michal Helik, Bartosz Bereszynski, Piotr Zielinski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Damian Dawid Szymanski, Maciej Rybus, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

Poland vs England Prediction

This should promise to be a much tougher test for England than their last two matches have been, but right now Gareth Southgate’s side seem to be in excellent form.

England’s defense will need to keep Robert Lewandowski quiet if they are to win – and notably, he missed their previous meeting with an injury – but the Three Lions have enough firepower to come out on top regardless.

We expect a tight away win for England.

Prediction: Poland 1-2 England

Edited by Peter P