Poland vs Estonia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Poland will invite Estonia to the Stadion Narodowy in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying playoffs semi-final on Thursday.

The hosts will play for the first time in 2024 and in their previous outing, they met Latvia in a friendly in November, recording a 2-0 win. Przemysław Frankowski opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Robert Lewandowski doubled their lead in the 48th minute.

They narrowly missed out on direct qualification into the main event, finishing third in the Group E table of the qualifiers. They finished with just four fewer points than first and second-placed Albania and Czech Republic.

The visitors endured a winless run in the group stage of the qualifying campaign, suffering seven losses in eight games. Their poor form continued in their first match of the year in January, as they lost 2-1 to Sweden in a friendly. They advanced to the playoffs via the Nations League path.

Poland vs Estonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off nine times in all competitions thus far, with all meetings being friendlies. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with a 7-1 lead in wins and just one match ending in a draw.

They last met in a friendly in 2012, with the visitors registering a 1-0 win.

The visitors are winless in their last 11 games across all competitions, suffering nine losses.

Poland are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, recording two wins. They are unbeaten in their last six home games, recording four wins and keeping four clean sheets.

Estonia have suffered losses in their five away games against the hosts, scoring just one goal while conceding 12 times.

The visitors are winless in their last 14 away games in European qualifiers, suffering 10 losses.

Poland vs Estonia Prediction

Biało-czerwoni are unbeaten in their last 20 home games in European qualifiers, recording 15 wins. They have a 100% record at home against the visitors and are strong favorites. Michał Probierz has called up a strong squad for the match, headlined by Lewandowski while Sebastian Szymański, Jan Bednarek, and Wojciech Szczęsny are other key inclusions.

Sinisärgid travel to Warsaw on an 11-game winless run, failing to score in seven games in that period. They have lost five of their last six away games and might struggle here. They have scored just four goals in nine meetings against the hosts, which is cause for concern.

Head coach Thomas Häberli has a lengthy absentee list as Sergei Zenjov, Mattias Käit, Rauno Sappinen, Martin Miller, Taijo Teniste, Ramol Sillamaa and Rocco Robert Shein are sidelined through injuries. Rasmus Peetson dropped out earlier this week due to an illness. Ragnar Klavan is back in the squad after two years.

The visitors went winless in the qualifying campaign last year, suffering seven losses in eight games. They have just one win against the hosts in nine meetings. With that in mind and considering the home advantage for Poland, they are expected to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Poland 2-0 Estonia

Poland vs Estonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Poland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score or assist any time - Yes