Poland vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2023

Poland will entertain the Faroe Islands at the National Stadium Warsaw in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Thursday.

The visitors are at the bottom of the Group E standings, having gone winless in their first three games of the campaign. The hosts have not fared much better and have just one win from three games and are in fourth place in the standings.

The hosts suffered a 3-2 away loss at Moldova in their previous outing in June. Strikers Robert Lewandowski and Arkadiusz Milik gave Poland a two-goal lead in the first half. Despite dominating possessions, they gave away their lead in the second half, conceding the third goal in the 85th minute.

Faroe Islands suffered a 3-1 home loss against Albania in their previous outing in June. It was their second defeat in as many games in the qualifiers.

Poland vs Faroe Islands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times thus far, with all meetings being friendlies. The hosts have a 100% record against their western rivals and recorded a 4-0 win when they last met in 2006.

The hosts have just two wins in their last six games in all competitions, suffering defeats in the remaining four games.

The visitors are winless in their last six games in all competitions and have suffered four defeats in that period as well.

Poland are unbeaten in their last 17 home games in European qualifiers, recording 15 wins in that period.

The visitors, meanwhile, have just one win in their last 17 games in European qualifiers.

Faroe Islands have just two wins in their away games in European qualifiers.

Poland vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Biało-czerwoni have won their last three home games in all competitions while also keeping clean sheets in these games. They have kept five clean sheets in their last six home games in European qualifiers and should have the upper hand in this match.

Landsliðið have suffered defeats in their three meetings against the hosts and have scored just one goal in these games. They are winless in their last six games in all competitions and might struggle here.

Considering Poland's solid home record in European qualifiers and their dominance against the visitors thus far, we back them to eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Poland 2-1 Faroe Islands

Poland vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Poland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score or assist any time - Yes