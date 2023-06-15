Poland vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th June 2023

The international break features another set of matches this week as Poland lock horns with Hansi Flick's Germany side in a friendly encounter at the National Stadium in Warsaw on Friday.

Poland vs Germany Preview

Germany were held to a disappointing 3-3 draw by Ukraine last week and have not been at their best in recent months. Die Mannschaft are the hosts of Euro 2024 and have automatically secured qualification for the tournament.

Poland have also largely failed to meet expectations on the international stage in recent years and are currently in second place in their qualifying group. The home side edged Albania to a 1-0 victory in March this year and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Poland vs Germany Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have an excellent record against Poland on the international stage and have won 13 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Poland's paltry one victory.

Germany have lost two of their last seven matches in all competitions and have conceded 14 goals in these matches, keeping only one clean sheet during this period.

After a run of three defeats in all competitions, Poland managed to arrest their poor run with an important 1-0 victory against Albania this year.

Poland have conceded a total of eight goals in their last four matches in all competitions and have managed to keep only one clean sheet during this period.

After a winning run of five games against Poland in all competitions between 1980 and 2008, Germany have managed to win only one of their last five matches, with their only victory during this period coming by a 3-1 scoreline in 2015.

Poland vs Germany Prediction

Germany have found their goalscoring form this year but have been susceptible to errors in their own half during this period. Niclas Fullkrug and Kai Havertz found the back of the net against Ukraine and will look to build on their progress this week.

Poland can pack a punch on their day but have a poor historical record against Die Mannschaft. Germany are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Poland 1-3 Germany

Poland vs Germany Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Germany

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Germany to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serge Gnabry to score - Yes

