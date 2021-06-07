Poland vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Poland host Iceland in an international friendly scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening.

The Poles are coming off a 1-1 draw with Russia. Jakub Swierczok put Paulo Sousa's team ahead in the fourth minute, but Vyacheslav Karavayev equalized a few minutes later as the Russians held on for a draw.

Poland will be part of Group E at the Euros, which will also constitute 2012 winners Spain, Slovakia and Sweden. They have a strong roster featuring the likes of Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski and Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski. The Poles are expected to reach at least the knockout phase of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Iceland failed to qualify for the Euros. Iceland were victorious in their last game, narrowly beating the Faroe Islands 1-0. Mikael Anderson scored the eventual winner in the 70th minute, ensuring that Iceland got their second win in their last six matches.

Poland vs Iceland Head-to-Head

Poland and Iceland have played four games between them so far. Iceland are winless, while the Poles have won three matches. One game ended in a draw.

In the last meeting between the two international sides, Poland outclassed Iceland 4-2, with Robert Lewandowski stealing headlines with a brace.

Jakub Blaszczykowski and Bartosz Kaputska also registered their names on the scoresheet, while Gylfi Siggurdson and Alfred Finnbogason scored for Iceland.

Poland form guide: L-D-W-L-D

Iceland form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Poland vs Iceland Team News

Poland

Poland don't have injury concerns going into the clash against Iceland.

Sousa will treat the game as a dress rehearsal for their Euro 2020 opener against Slovakia. He will play Poland's preferred formation and start all his key players. That automatically means the inclusion of Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczeny in the starting lineup.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zarząd Polskiego Związku Piłki Nożnej zatwierdził ramowy terminarz rozgrywek @PZPNPuchar, @_1liga_ i eWinner 2. Ligi na sezon 2021/2022.



Szczegóły znajdziesz u nas. ⤵️ — PZPN (@pzpn_pl) May 28, 2021

Iceland

Iceland will also have all of their players available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Poland vs Iceland Predicted XI

Poland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczeny; Michal Helik, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek; Bartosz Bereszynski, Piotr Zielinski, Gregory Krychowiak, Jakub Moder, Maciej Rybus; Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik

Sunday training in Poznan ahead of Tuesday friendly vs Poland. #fyririsland pic.twitter.com/1quidR55xk — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) June 6, 2021

Iceland Predicted XI (4-5-1): Ogmundur Kristinsson; Alfons Sampsted, Hjortur Hermannsson, Ingi Bjarnason, Valgeir Lunddal Fridriksson; Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Bryngar Ingi Bjarnason, Aron Gunnarsson, Isak Bergman Johannesson, Albert Gudmundsson; Kolbeinn Sigborsson

Poland vs Iceland Prediction

Poland have been unimpressive lately, but potentially fielding their first-choice starting lineup against Iceland makes them the favorites to win this game.

Iceland do not have a lot to offer, and this should be a relatively easy affair for Poland.

Prediction: Poland 2-0 Iceland

