Poland vs Latvia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Poland will entertain Latvia at the National Stadium Warsaw in a friendly on Tuesday.

The hosts played a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in their final match of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday as Jakub Piotrowski's first-half goal was canceled out by the in-form Tomáš Souček in the 49th minute.

As Poland failed to earn three points from the match, they were not able to secure direct qualification into the main event. They'll have to try their luck in the playoffs in March next year.

The visitors fell to a 2-0 home loss to Croatia in their final match of the European qualifiers. It was their seventh loss of the campaign and they will finish at the bottom of the Group D standings.

Poland vs Latvia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths nine times in all competitions thus far. All nine meetings between them have produced conclusive results with the hosts having a 7-2 lead in wins.

The hosts have won their last four meetings against the visitors while also keeping clean sheets in these victories.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals with the hosts outscoring the visitors 8-1.

Poland are unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets. They have lost just one of their last eight home games in all competitions.

Latvia have lost nine of their last 10 games in all competitions, in which they have failed to score in six games.

The visitors have lost all five of their away games in 2023, failing to score three times in that period.

The hosts have failed to score in just one of their nine meetings against the visitors.

Poland vs Latvia Prediction

Biało-czerwoni head into the match on a three-game unbeaten run, though the last two games have ended in 1-1 draws. Interestingly, they have failed to score in just one of their last 10 games across all competitions and should be able to find the back of the net in this match as well.

They are unbeaten in their last six friendlies at home, recording four wins, and are likely to produce a strong performance. Having drawn two games in a row, Michał Probierz will look to register a win in their last game of the year.

Latvia have endured a poor run in 2023, suffering eight defeats in nine games. They have registered just one win in away meetings against the hosts and might struggle here.

Considering the hosts' dominance in the head-to-head record against the visitors and current form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Poland 2-1 Latvia.

Poland vs Latvia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Poland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score or assist any time - Yes