Poland vs Lithuania Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025

Poland will get their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign underway at the Stadion Narodowy against Lithuania on Friday. The hosts qualified for the 2022 World Cup through the playoffs while Rinktinė have never made it to the main event.

Biało-Czerwoni will play for the first time in 2025 and, in their previous outing, they lost 2-1 at home to Scotland in the UEFA Nations League in November. Piotr Zieliński assisted Kamil Piątkowski's equalizer in the second half but Scotland bagged the match-winner in stoppage time.

The visitors also take to the pitch for the first time since November. They concluded their UEFA Nations League campaign against Kosovo, suffering a 1-0 away loss. They had lost all six games in the league phase of the competition and have been relegated to League D.

Poland vs Lithuania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 11 times thus far and all meetings have been friendly games. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording five wins. Rinktinė have two wins and four games have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly match at the Stadion Narodowy and Biało-Czerwoni registered a comfortable 4-0 home win.

The hosts have lost just one of their last eight games in the World Cup qualifiers.

The visitors, meanwhile, have won just one of their last nine games in the qualifiers while suffering eight losses.

Poland have won nine of their last 11 home games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Lithuania have scored one goal apiece in five of their last seven games across all competitions.

Biało-Czerwoni have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games. They have scored more than one goal in just two games in that period.

Poland vs Lithuania Prediction

The White-Reds are winless in their last five games, suffering four losses and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they are winless in their last three home games, conceding eight goals and will look to improve upon that record.

Nicola Zalewski and Sebastian Walukiewicz have left the squad due to injuries. Michał Probierz has called up Dominik Marczuk and Mateusz Skrzypczak as their replacements. Robert Lewandowski is back in the squad after missing the Nations League games due to injuries and should start here.

Rinktinė endured a poor run of form in their Nations League campaign, losing all six games while conceding 11 goals. They have lost their last four away games in the World Cup qualifiers and have also failed to score in these games.

The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture and, considering their advantage in squad quality, we back Biało-Czerwoni to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Poland 2-1 Lithuania

Poland vs Lithuania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Poland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

