Poland vs Malta Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2025

Poland will welcome Malta to the National Stadium Warsaw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 (UEFA) qualifiers on Monday. The hosts got their campaign underway with a win, while Ħomor suffered a loss in their campaign opener.

Ad

The White-Reds hosted Lithuania last week and, after a goalless first half, Robert Lewandowski scored the match-winner in the 81st minute. The Barcelona striker played for the national team for the first time since October and scored his 85th international goal.

The visitors failed to score for the second consecutive match last week and suffered a 1-0 home loss to Finland. They conceded in the 38th minute and defender Kurt Shaw was sent off after a VAR check in the 78th minute.

Ad

Trending

Poland vs Malta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times thus far. The hosts have a 100% record in these meetings and Ħomor have failed to score in these games.

They last met in a friendly in 2003 and the White-Reds registered a 4-0 away win.

The visitors have registered three wins in the World Cup qualifiers since their first appearance in 1971.

The hosts have lost just one of their last nine games in the World Cup qualifiers while recording seven wins.

Malta have failed to score in nine of their last 11 away games in the World Cup qualifiers.

The visitors have kept four clean sheets in their last six games in all competitions and have failed to score in three games in that period.

The hosts have won just two of their last 10 competitive games. They have conceded at least two goals in seven games in that period.

Ad

Poland vs Malta Prediction

Biało-Czerwoni returned to winning ways after five games last week and will look to continue that form here. They have won 10 of their last 12 home games in the World Cup qualifiers and are strong favorites.

Ħomor suffered their first loss after four games while also conceding their first goal during that period. Notably, two of their three wins in the World Cup qualifiers have been registered in their travels.

Ad

Considering the recent form of the two teams in the World Cup qualifiers and the hosts' 100% record in this fixture, we back the White and Reds to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Poland 2-0 Malta

Poland vs Malta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Poland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback