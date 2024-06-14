Poland vs Netherlands Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th June 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Poland take on Ronald Koeman's Netherlands side in a crucial encounter at the Volksparkstadion on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will be determined to win this game.

Poland vs Netherlands Preview

Poland finished in third place in the UEFA Euro qualification campaign and have not been at their best over the past year. The Polish outfit edged Turkey by a narrow 2-1 scoreline this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, finished in second place in their UEFA Euro qualification campaign and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Oranje thrashed Iceland by a comprehensive 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Poland vs Netherlands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Netherlands have a good historical record against Poland and have won seven out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Poland's three victories.

Poland are winless in their last 12 matches against the Netherlands in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin at home in the UEFA Euro 1980 qualification campaign.

The Netherlands have defeated 17 different opponents in major international tournaments and will be facing Poland in such a game for the first time in their history.

Poland have qualified for their fifth consecutive UEFA Euro tournament and failed to qualify for the 12 editions of the tournament preceding this run.

The UEFA Euro competition was last held exclusively in Germany in 1988, with the Netherlands going on to win the tournament.

Poland vs Netherlands Prediction

The Netherlands have an excellent squad at their disposal and have grown in stature under Ronald Koeman. The likes of Memphis Depay and Donyell Malen can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Poland have been impressive but will have to do without Robert Lewandowski on Sunday. The Netherlands are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Poland 1-3 Netherlands

Poland vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Netherlands to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Poland to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Memphis Depay to score - Yes

