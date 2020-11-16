Poland vs Netherlands prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League

The Netherlands travel to Poland for a UEFA Nations League clash at the Silesian Stadium in Chrozow on Wednesday evening.

On Sunday evening, The Dutch earned their first win under head coach Frank de Boer, as they dominated Bosnia and Herzegovina in a game they won 3-1.

Stand-in Dutch skipper Gini Wijnaldum scored twice in that game, before Memphis Depay made sure of the three points in the second half.

My celebration until my Captain is back ❤️ @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/T0BzlbaUj8 — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 16, 2020

In the reverse fixture between these two sides, which was played in Amsterdam in September, the Dutch earned a narrow 1-0 win, thanks to a goal from Steven Bergwijn.

Both Poland and the Netherlands do still harbour hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Nations League, but are both dependent on Bosnia and Herzegovina to do them a favour in the other game in Group A1 against Italy.

A draw in that game would be enough for the Dutch to go through, if they beat Poland, while the hosts would need a Bosnian win to go with them beating the Oranje.

Poland were in a position of command in the group before their last game, but they were well-beaten in a 2-0 loss to the Azzurri in their last match, which has left them in a delicate spot in the group.

Advertisement

Poland vs Netherlands Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have won seven out of 16 previous games against Poland, having lost only three times. The Poles haven't beaten the Oranje since 1979.

Polard form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Netherlands form guide: W-D-D-D-L

Poland vs Netherlands Team News

At the moment, Poland have no known injury concerns in their squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

For the Dutch, Virgil van Dijk, Jasper Cillessen, Matthijs de Ligt, Teun Koopmeiners and Mohamed Ihattaren are out with injuries. Tonny Vilhena tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and is in isolation.

Donny van de Beek and Donyell Malen could potentially come into the starting XI for this game though, with Davy Klaasen and Luuk de Jong dropping to the bench.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Jasper Cillessen, Matthijs de Ligt, Mohamed Ihattaren, Justin Bijlow, Tonny Vilhena, Teun Koopmeiners

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Poland vs Netherlands Predicted XI

Poland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Michal Karbownik; Damian Kadzior, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Kamil Grosicki; Robert Lewandowski, Krzysztof Piatek

Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul; Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal; Frenkie de Jong, Gini Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek; Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen

Poland vs Netherlands Prediction

With the monkey now being off De Boer's back, in terms of having finally won a game, the Dutch will be keen to further a would a Poland side who were outplayed by Italy.

Prediction: Poland 0-1 Netherlands