Poland vs New Zealand Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9th 2025

Poland will welcome New Zealand to the Silesian Stadium in an international friendly on Thursday. The hosts will meet Lithuania in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this week, while the All Whites will take on Norway in a friendly next week.

The White-Reds were unbeaten in their two games last month. After a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, they defeated Finland 3-1 at home. Matty Cash and Robert Lewandowski scored in the first half, and Jakub Kamiński added the third goal after the break.

The visitors met neighbors Australia in the Soccer Ashes last month. They lost 1-0 away in the first leg and suffered a 3-1 home loss a week later. They only have friendly games scheduled for the remainder of the year.

Poland vs New Zealand Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice, with both meetings being friendlies. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten record in these meetings, winning the first meeting on penalties and recording a 2-0 win when the two teams last met in 2002.

The visitors have failed to score in their two meetings against the White-Reds.

The hosts have suffered just one loss across all competitions in 2025.

The Eagles have a 100% home record this year, keeping three clean sheets in four games.

New Zealand have lost their last three games.

The White-Reds have won their last six friendlies. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in their last four friendly games.

The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in eight of their last 10 games across all competitions.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their six games in 2025.

Poland vs New Zealand Prediction

Biało-Czerwoni scored three goals in a match for the first time this year in their home win over Finland last month and will look to build on that form. They have kept clean sheets in their two meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

All Whites are on a three-game losing streak, conceding six goals while scoring just twice. They are winless against national teams from Europe across all competitions since 2010, which is a cause for concern.

The White-Reds have a 100% home record in 2025 and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Poland 2-1 New Zealand

Poland vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Poland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

