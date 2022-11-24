Poland vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 22 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Poland will square off against Saudi Arabia at the Education City Stadium in their second group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

Poland played out a goalless draw against Mexico in the campaign opener. Star striker Robert Lewandowski's penalty was saved by Mexico's cult hero Guillermo Ochoa. They did well not to concede a goal in that game and will be looking to secure a win in this match.

Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the competition as they defeated favorites Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Lionel Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot but the Saudis produced a remarkable fightback in the second half and scored two goals in quick succession.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head stats

The two teams have crossed paths four times thus far, with all meetings being friendly games. Poland have a 100% record in these games and have scored exactly two goals apiece in their last three games against the Green Falcons.

They last met in 2006, with Poland recording a 2-1 away win. The two teams have undergone a lot of changes since that meeting and Saudi Arabia, buoyed by their win over Argentina, will be looking to secure their first win against Poland.

Poland form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Saudi Arabia form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

Poland finished third in the 1982 edition of the World Cup and have not been able to replicate that performance in their subsequent appearances in the competition. They were eliminated from the group stage in 2018 and did not even qualify for the 2010 and 2014 editions.

Biało-czerwoni have picked up exactly one win in each of their last four World Cups and might struggle in this match. They have failed to score in their last three games across all competitions, but they have scored seven goals in four games against Saudi Arabia and will be feeling confident of a positive outcome from the match.

Saudi Arabia have been able to pick up just four wins in their 17 games in the FIFA World Cup but they showed that past records do not hold water as they defeated Argentina last time around.

When the two teams met on Saturday, we expect this one to end in a low-scoring affair, just like most of the games in Qatar. Poland's strong record against Saudi Arabia bodes well for them, but they should not underestimate the Asian giants.

