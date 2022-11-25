Poland vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2022

Poland and Saudi Arabia square off at the Education City Stadium in the second round of Group C fixtures on Saturday.

The Green Falcons caused the first major upset of the World Cup when they stunned Argentina on Tuesday and will be looking to build on that result.

Poland were denied a dream start to their World Cup campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Mexico.

Robert Lewandowski was given the chance to put Biało-Czerwoni ahead from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute but was denied by Guillermo Ochoa in goal for the South Americans.

Poland are now winless in three of their last four competitive matches, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia fought back from a goal down at half time to claim a stunning 2-1 victory over tournament favourites Argentina.

After falling behind to a first-half opener from Lionel Messi, Hervé Renard’s men upped the ante in the second half as Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored in a five-minute spell to see off the Argentines.

Saudi Arabia are currently first in Group C and will look to stake their claim for a place in the knockout stages with another inspiring performance on Saturday.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the sides, with Poland winning each of their previous four encounters.

Poland and Saudi Arabia first met in April 1994, when Tomasz Wieszczycki netted an 86th-minute winner to hand Biało-Czerwoni a 1-0 friendly victory.

Their most recent encounter came in March 2006 at the King Fahd International Stadium, where Poland secured a 2-1 win.

Saudi Arabia are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and four draws since June.

Poland have won two of their last three matches, with their goalless draw against Mexico being the exception.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

After a sensational performance against Argentina, Saudi Arabia will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. We predict they will carry on the momentum from their opening-day victory and hold Poland to a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Poland 1-1 Saudi Arabia

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Poland’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Less than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than three goals in nine of Saudi Arabia’s last 10 matches)

