Poland vs Sweden prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Playoffs final

Poland will welcome Sweden to the Silesian Stadium in the playoffs final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Poland progressed to the final after their semi-final opponents Russia were banned from the competition due to their Ukraine invasion. The Poles warmed up for the game with a 1-1 draw against Scotland in a friendly on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sweden overcame the Czech Republic at home in a tense semi-final. Substitute Robin Quaison scored the winning goal in the second half of added time to seal a date with the White and Reds.

Poland vs Sweden Head-to-Head

This will be the 28th meeting between the two teams across competitions. Sweden hold an upper hand against their Southern rivals, leading 15-8 in wins, while the spoils have been shared four times.

They have met twice in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Sweden coming out on top on both occasions. They last crossed paths in the group stage of EURO 2020. Viktor Claesson scored the winning goal in injury time, rendering Robert Lewandowski's second-half brace academic.

Poland form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W.

Sweden form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W.

Poland vs Sweden Team News

Poland

Arkadiusz Milik and Bartosz Salamon are ruled out of the game against Sweden because of injuries. Krzysztof Piątek picked up an injury against Scotland and faces a race against time to prove his fitness.

Mateusz Klich was left out of the squad, as he is due to serve a one-game suspension on account of an accumulation of yellow cards.

Łączy nas piłka @LaczyNasPilka POWOŁANIA

Selekcjoner reprezentacji Polski Czesław Michniewicz przedstawił listę powołanych zawodników na zgrupowanie reprezentacji Polski.

Z POWOŁANIASelekcjoner reprezentacji Polski Czesław Michniewicz przedstawił listę powołanych zawodników na zgrupowanie reprezentacji Polski. @_Ekstraklasa_ nominacje otrzymali: Mateusz Wieteska, Bartosz Salamon, Kamil Grosicki i Patryk Kun! 🆕🔴 POWOŁANIASelekcjoner reprezentacji Polski Czesław Michniewicz przedstawił listę powołanych zawodników na zgrupowanie reprezentacji Polski. Z @_Ekstraklasa_ nominacje otrzymali: Mateusz Wieteska, Bartosz Salamon, Kamil Grosicki i Patryk Kun! ⤵️ https://t.co/m5hExTYufU

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik, Bartosz Salamon.

Doubtful: Krzysztof Piątek.

Suspended: Mateusz Klich.

Unavailable: None.

Sweden

Martin Olsson came off injured in the game against the Czech Republic and has left the training camp. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Emil Krafth, meanwhile, return from their suspensions and are in contention to make the starting XI.

Injured: Martin Olsson.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Poland vs Sweden Predicted XIs

Poland (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczęsny (GK); Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Tomasz Kędziora; Matty Cash, Piotr Zielinski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jakub Moder, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik.

Sweden (4-4-2): Robin Olsen (GK); Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Filip Helander, Ludwig Augustinsson; Dejan Kulusevski, Kristoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robin Quaison.

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Poland vs Sweden Prediction

Both teams have well-balanced squads, with their star-studded attacks being their biggest strengths. Poland scored 30 goals in their second-round qualifying games, with 14 of them coming at home, which is two more than the Blagult's entire tally in the second round.

The Poles are expected to outscore their visitors and earn their place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar later this year.

Prediction: Poland 2-1 Sweden.

Edited by Bhargav