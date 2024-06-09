Poland vs Turkey Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

International football returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Poland lock horns with an impressive Turkey side in an intriguing clash at the National Stadium Warsaw on Monday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Turkey topped their group in the UEFA Euro qualifiers and have shown tremendous improvement over the past year. The away side held Italy to an admirable 0-0 stalemate this week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Poland, on the other hand, finished in third place in their group and have been inconsistent in recent months. The hosts eased past Ukraine by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Poland vs Turkey Head-to-Head

Poland have an impressive record against Turkey and have won 11 out of the 17 matches between the two teams. Turkey have managed three victories against Poland and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

Poland form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Turkey form guide: D-L-L-D-W

Poland vs Turkey Team News

Poland

Arkadiusz Milik picked up a knee injury against Ukraine this week and has been ruled out of Euro 2024. Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski have joined the squad and will likely feature in this game.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Turkey

Ozan Kabak, Caglar Soyuncu, and Enes Unal are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Arda Guler has been included in the squad for Euro 2024 and will likely feature in the starting lineup.

Injured: Ozan Kabak, Caglar Soyuncu, Enes Unal

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Poland vs Turkey Predicted XI

Poland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Szczesny; Walukiewicz, Salamon, Kiwior; Skoras, Zielinski, Romanczuk, Grosicki; Buksa, Lewandowski, Szymanski

Turkey Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bayindir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Muldur; Calhanoglu, Ayhan; Guler, Yazici, Akturkoglu; Tosun

Poland vs Turkey Prediction

Turkey have taken massive strides in recent years and could potentially pull off a few upsets at Euro 2024. Arda Guler and Cenk Tosun can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Poland can pack a punch on their day but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Turkey are the better team and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Poland 1-2 Turkey