Poland vs Ukraine Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2024

Poland will welcome Ukraine to the National Stadium Warsaw in a friendly on Friday. The hosts play for the first time since March when they defeated Wales 5-4 on penalties in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying playoffs.

The visitors, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw against Germany in a friendly earlier this week.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets. They have been drawn alongside France, Netherlands, and Austria in Group D of UEFA Euro 2024 and face a tough test.

The visitors are also unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording four wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Poland vs Ukraine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off nine times in all competitions thus far. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with the hosts leading 4-3 in wins and two games ending in draws.

The two teams last met in a friendly in 2020, with the hosts recording a 2-0 win, keeping their second clean sheet in this fixture.

Six of the nine meetings between the two sides have produced under 2.5 goals.

Poland are unbeaten in their last eight friendlies, keeping four clean sheets.

Ukraine have drawn their last four friendlies, with five of their last seven friendlies ending in draws.

The visitors are winless in their last seven away friendlies, with five games ending in draws.

The visitors have failed to score in their last two meetings against the hosts.

Poland vs Ukraine Prediction

Biało-czerwoni have enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions and are on a three-game winning streak in friendlies. They have just one win at home in this fixture with two of the four games ending in draws. They have won five of their last seven friendlies at home and will look to build on that form.

The Blue and Yellow have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last 11 games in all competitions. Their last four friendlies have ended in draws.

Both teams will play one more friendly next week before heading to Germany to prepare for UEFA Euro 2024. Both managers will look to experiment with their starting XI and avoid injuries, so the chance of them fielding uncapped players here is good.

With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Poland 1-1 Ukraine

Poland vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score or assist any time - Yes