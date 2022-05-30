Poland vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 UEFA Nations League 

The 2022 UEFA Nations League kicks off this week and will see Poland play host to Wales at the Municipal Stadium Wroclaw in the tournament's opener on Wednesday.

After a disappointing European Championship campaign last year, Poland enjoyed a solid World Cup qualifying run and have secured a place at the tournament in Qatar after beating Sweden in the playoffs back in March. They will be looking to gear up for the World Cup with a series of Nations League games over the next two weeks.

The Eagles have failed to advance past the group stage in the previous two editions of the tournament and will be looking to end that streak this year.

Wales have taken major strides forward in the football world recently and remain in the hunt for a World Cup spot after beating Austria 2-1 in the semifinals of the playoffs via a brace from all-time top scorer Gareth Bale.

The visitors are set to make their League A debut this week after playing in the bottom tier in the previous two editions and will be looking to kick off with a win.

Poland vs Wales Head-to-Head

There have been eight meetings between the two nations. Poland have won five of those games while the Dragons have won just once. The other two matchups have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2009, with the Eagles winning that encounter 1-0.

Poland Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Wales Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Poland vs Wales Team News

Poland

Brighton's Jakub Moder is perhaps the most notable absentee from the Polish camp, with the midfielder being out of action since last month due to injury. There are six uncapped players in the squad who will all hope to make their international debuts during this international break.

Injured: Jakub Moder

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wales

Ben Cabango is injured and has not been included in the squad for the upcoming fixtures.

Injured: Ben Cabango

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Poland vs Wales Predicted XI

Poland Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Wojciech Szczęsny (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Matty Cash; Krystian Bielik; Piotr Zielinski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jacek Goralski, Sebastián Szymanski; Robert Lewandowski

Wales Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wayne Hennessey; Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rondon, Ben Davies; Neco Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Harry Wilson, Connor Roberts; Daniel James, Gareth Bale

Poland vs Wales Prediction

Poland are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last nine across all competitions. They last lost a game on home soil back in 2020 and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Wales are on a nine-game unbeaten run, four of which have come on away grounds. Both sides are in strong form and could share the spoils here.

Prediction: Poland 1-1 Wales

