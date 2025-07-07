Poland Women vs Sweden Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2025 

Sweden women face Poland women at the Swissporarena in Luzern on Tuesday in Group C of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

Ranked sixth in the world, the Blagult are looking to seal their place in the knockout stages with a win here, having begun their campaign with all three points.

A goal from Filippa Angeldahl after 55 minutes earned them a narrow 1-0 victory over Denmark last Friday, which put them in second place of the group just behind Germany by virtue of goal-difference. If Sweden win again, their place in the quarter-finals would be sealed, whilst continuing their amazing run of having progressed from the group stages in all 12 appearances at the Euros.

By contrast, debutants Poland would face an elimination if they lose again. Germany inflicted a 2-0 defeat upon them in their opening game, as Jule Brand and Lea Schuller scored in the second half to down the Eaglesses.

It marked their first defeat of 2025, as Poland were otherwise having a great run so far and had entered the tournament on the back of three consecutive wins. But their inexperience at this stage showed in the last game.

Poland Women vs Sweden Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Poland and Sweden meet for the first time at the Euros, as the former is making their debut in the competition

Having won their opening game, Sweden would qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat Poland; they have never gone out in the group stages in any of their previous 11 appearances at the Euros

Having lost 2-0 to Germany in their last game, Poland could see consecutive losses for the first time in a year; last July, the Eaglesses were beaten by Austria and Iceland in consecutive games

Sweden haven't lost a game in eight outings this year; in fact, they are unbeaten since 12 July 2024, a run stretching back by 13 games

Poland Women vs Sweden Women Prediction

Poland women are in uncharted waters here and it showed against Germany, whose superior quality stood out.. Sweden are no Germany, but boast a good record at the Euros nonetheless. The Blagult's experience and quality should see them nick this one.

Prediction: Poland Women 1-2 Sweden Women

Poland Women vs Sweden Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sweden women

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

