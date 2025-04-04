Polokwane vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025 

Polokwane and Orlando Pirates will battle for three points in a South African Premiership matchday 25 clash on Saturday (April 5th). The game will be played at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Ad

The home side will be looking to build on the 3-1 victory they registered over Richards Bay at the same venue last weekend. They went ahead through Lebohang Nkaki's 21st-minute strike while Justice Figuareido equalized seven minutes into the second half. Mokibelo Ramabu restored the hosts' lead while Nkaki completed his brace from the spot in the 71st minute.

Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 away win over MC Alger in the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal tie. Mohau Nkota stepped off the bench on the hour mark and scored the match-winner five minutes later.

Ad

Trending

The Buccaneers will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a memorable 2-1 home win over Mamelodi Sundowns.

The victory left them in second spot in the standings, having garnered 43 points from 19 games. Polokwane are sixth with 34 points to their name.

Polokwane vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando Pirates have 10 wins from the last 21 head-to-head games. Polokwane were victorious three times while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Pirates claimed a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Polokwane's victory last weekend ended a run of 20 successive games to witness goals at both ends.

Four of the Pirates' last five away games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Ad

Polokwane vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Polokwane saw their eight-game winless run across all competitions come to an end with their victory last weekend. They sit just one point behind the continental qualification spots and will go all out for the win.

Orlando Pirates, for their part, were in continental action last time out and proved their mettle to leave Algeria with a narrow advantage. There is hardly time for celebration though, with the second leg to come, and the more important issue of their title charge on the line here. Jose Riveiro's side are the favorites and also have four games in hand.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Polokwane 0-1 Orlando Pirates

Polokwane vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More