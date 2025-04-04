Polokwane vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025 

Polokwane and Orlando Pirates will battle for three points in a South African Premiership matchday 25 clash on Saturday (April 5th). The game will be played at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
The home side will be looking to build on the 3-1 victory they registered over Richards Bay at the same venue last weekend. They went ahead through Lebohang Nkaki's 21st-minute strike while Justice Figuareido equalized seven minutes into the second half. Mokibelo Ramabu restored the hosts' lead while Nkaki completed his brace from the spot in the 71st minute.
Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 away win over MC Alger in the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal tie. Mohau Nkota stepped off the bench on the hour mark and scored the match-winner five minutes later.
The Buccaneers will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a memorable 2-1 home win over Mamelodi Sundowns.
The victory left them in second spot in the standings, having garnered 43 points from 19 games. Polokwane are sixth with 34 points to their name.
Polokwane vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Orlando Pirates have 10 wins from the last 21 head-to-head games. Polokwane were victorious three times while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Pirates claimed a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture.
- Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Polokwane's victory last weekend ended a run of 20 successive games to witness goals at both ends.
- Four of the Pirates' last five away games have witnessed goals at both ends.
Polokwane vs Orlando Pirates Prediction
Polokwane saw their eight-game winless run across all competitions come to an end with their victory last weekend. They sit just one point behind the continental qualification spots and will go all out for the win.
Orlando Pirates, for their part, were in continental action last time out and proved their mettle to leave Algeria with a narrow advantage. There is hardly time for celebration though, with the second leg to come, and the more important issue of their title charge on the line here. Jose Riveiro's side are the favorites and also have four games in hand.
We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Polokwane 0-1 Orlando Pirates
Polokwane vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No