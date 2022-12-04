Ponferradina vs Burgos Prediction and Betting Tips | December 5, 2022 

Ponferradina and Burgos CF will battle for three points in the Spanish Segunda Division on Monday (December 5).

The matchday 18 fixture at El Toralin will pit two sides at opposite ends of the standings. The hosts are 19th in the standings, having garnered 17 points from as many games and are one point away from safety.

Burgos, meanwhile, have promotion aspirations and are third on 31 points, three points behind the top two automatic promotion spots.

Burgos Club de Fútbol @Burgos_CF Julián Calero: "Dentro de la manada, los lobos se protegen".



El técnico blanquinegro apela a la fuerza del grupo en la previa del



#EstoVaEnSerio Julián Calero: "Dentro de la manada, los lobos se protegen".El técnico blanquinegro apela a la fuerza del grupo en la previa del #PonferradinaBurgosCF 💬 Julián Calero: "Dentro de la manada, los lobos se protegen".El técnico blanquinegro apela a la fuerza del grupo en la previa del #PonferradinaBurgosCF.#EstoVaEnSerio

Ponferradina are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Malaga last week. Spanish football veteran Ruben Castro missed a penalty for the hosts, but Erik Moran's 58th-minute own goal saw Malaga claim maximum points.

Ponferradina vs Burgos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 18th meeting between the two sides. Burgos have a slightly better record with seven wins to Ponferradina's six, while four games have been drawn.

Their most recent meeting in May saw Ponferradina claim a 3-1 home win. Jose Naranjo, Jose Reina and Kike Saverio found the back of the net to guide their team to victory.

Burgos have lost just one of their last six games across competitions, winning four.

Ponferradina have managed just one win from their last 12 games across competitions, losing six.

Burgos have lost just one of their nine away games across competitions this term, drawing the last.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals, with at least one team failing to keep a clean sheet.

Burgos' nine away games this season have seen at least one team fail to score and have produced less than three goals.

Ponferradina vs Burgos Prediction

Burgos have promotion to the top flight in their sight, so a win here could take them into the top two depending on results elsewhere. The Blanquinegros are seeking promotion to La Liga for the first time. Their charge in fortunes has been inspired by a compact structure that has seen games involving them produce the fewest goals, with just 15 goals witnessed in 17 games.

SD Ponferradina SAD @SDP_1922

¡No te quedes sin los cojines OFICIALES de la Deportiva!

A la venta en tienda física y online.

🛒 tinyurl.com/yyvwya84

🛒 tinyurl.com/5ce3cxhr

#Adelanteyarriba

#100AñosDeportiva ¡Dale un nuevo 'toque' a tu salón o dormitorio!¡No te quedes sin los cojines OFICIALES de la Deportiva!A la venta en tienda física y online. ¡Dale un nuevo 'toque' a tu salón o dormitorio! ⚪️🔵🏡 ¡No te quedes sin los cojines OFICIALES de la Deportiva! A la venta en tienda física y online.👉 🛒 tinyurl.com/yyvwya84👉 🛒 tinyurl.com/5ce3cxhr#Adelanteyarriba#100AñosDeportiva https://t.co/JFvOULoRVP

Ponferradina, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency, and their poor campaign has seen them battling relegation for most of the season. That poor run could continue in a narrow defeat to Burgos.

Prediction: Ponferradina 0-1 Burgos

Ponferradina vs Burgos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Burgos to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - First half result: Draw

Get Netherlands vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes