Ponferradina vs Espanyol prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

Copa del Rey action returns for the round of 32 fixtures this week, with Espanyol traveling to Ponferrada on Tuesday to take on second division side Ponferradina.

The hosts overcame fellow Segunda Division side Ibiza in their second-round fixture in December, recording a 2-1 win at home. They have played a draw and suffered a loss in their two outings since. This will be the first game of 2022 for La Ponfe.

Espanyol secured a comeback 2-1 win over fourth-tier side Cristo Atletico in December to set a date against the hosts. They concluded 2021 with a 2-1 win over Valencia, with this being their first game of the year.

Ponferradina vs Espanyol Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between the two sides so far, with both encounters coming in the Segunda Division last season. Espanyol have dominated this fixture and have maintained a 100% record against their western rivals.

Their last meeting took place at Tuesday's venue in May. The game ended in a comprehensive 4-1 win for Periquitos.

Ponferradina form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Espanyol form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Ponferradina vs Espanyol Team News

Ponferradina

The hosts might have a depleted squad to choose from in this fixture. As many as six first-team players have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week and remain doubtful for the cup tie. Adri Castellano has been ruled out with a muscular problem. Here are the rest of the absentees for the hosts:

Amir Abedzadeh - COVID-19

Agus Medina - COVID-19

Kuki Zalazar - COVID-19

Saúl Crespo - COVID-19

Ríos Reina - COVID-19

José Amo - COVID-19

Jose Rios - Undisclosed injury

They picked up three red cards in the 2-0 loss to Oviedo and, while Edu Espiau is eligible to play here, José Manuel Arias Copete and José Naranjo could face severe punishment from the RFEF.

Injured: Jose Rios

Doubtful: Amir Abedzadeh, Agus Medina, Kuki Zalazar, Saúl Crespo, Ríos Reina, José Amo, José Manuel Arias Copete, José Naranjo

Suspended: None

Espanyol

David Lopez is a long-term absentee with a knee injury for the visitors. A few players have tested positive for COVID-19 while others have recovered and resumed training. Here are the players who face late fitness tests ahead of the game:

Joan García - COVID-19

Fernando Calero - COVID-19

Fran Mérida - COVID-19

Yangel Herrera - COVID-19

Injured: David Lopez

Doubtful: Joan García, Fernando Calero, Fran Mérida, Yangel Herrera

Suspended: None

Ponferradina vs Espanyol Predicted XI

Ponferradina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lucho; Paris Alejandro Adot Barandiarán, Alex Pașcanu, Iván Rodríguez, Paul Anton; Daniel Ojeda, Cristian Rodríguez, Erik Morán, Kike Saverio; Sergi Enrich, Edu Espiau

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diego Lopez; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Adria Pedrosa; Nico Melamed, Yangel Herrera, Keidi Bare, Javi Puado; Oscar Melendo, Raul de Tomas

Ponferradina vs Espanyol Prediction

Ponferradina struggled in their previous Segunda Division fixture on account of missing some of their key players. That will again be the case against Espanyol and they are expected to struggle here.

Espanyol recorded their first La Liga away win of the 2021-22 campaign in their previous outing and are the strong favorites here. We expect a narrow win for the Barcelona-based outfit.

Prediction: Ponferradina 1-2 Espanyol

