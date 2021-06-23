POR vs FRA Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 23rd, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 returns with one of its biggest matches so far as Portugal lock horns with France in an important Group F encounter at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday. Both teams have brilliant players at their disposal and will need to win this game.

Portugal made an excellent start to their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 victory against Hungary. Germany left the Portuguese reeling from a stunning performance, however, and the reigning champions face a daunting task this week.

France are also yet to hit their stride at Euro 2020 and were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Hungary outfit in their previous game. Les Bleus are one of the favourites to win the competition and have a point to prove in this fixture.

🗣️ "He has a lot to give, but the reality is in these two matches he was not there. I hope he turns up against France."



Jose Mourinho says Portugal have been playing with 10 men because of Bruno Fernandes 👀https://t.co/pnQHOl47tN — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 22, 2021

Squads to choose from

Portugal (POR)

Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Nelson Semedo; William Carvalho, Danilo, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha, Pote, Renato Sanches, Bernardo Silva; Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Rafa Silva

France (FRA)

Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda; Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma; Kingsley Coman, N'Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso; Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram

Predicted Playing XIs

Portugal (POR)

Rui Patricio; Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nelson Semedo; William Carvalho, Danilo Pereira; Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota; Cristiano Ronaldo

France (FRA )

Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne; Adrien Rabiot, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba; Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Match Details

Match: France (FRA) vs Portugal (POR), UEFA Euro 2020 Group F match

Date: 24th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest

Can anyone see Portugal getting the better of France in the final game in Group F? 🤔🇵🇹🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/RXRUjmmVWm — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 23, 2021

Portugal (POR) vs France (FRA) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Portugal (POR) vs France (FRA) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first-ever goal against Germany last week and will look to replicate the feat against France in this fixture. The Portuguese talisman is in excellent goalscoring form at the moment and is a good captaincy choice for this team.

Kylian Mbappe is yet to make an impact at the Euros and Portugal's slightly shaky defence might give him the impetus he needs on the pitch. Antoine Griezmann, on the other hand, has been France's best player and is a must-have in this team.

N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba have done an admirable job in France's midfield and will have to work hard to seize the initiative against Portugal. Bernardo Silva was impressive against Germany and could also make his mark against France.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 tips the scales in Portugal's favour ahead of this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Rui Patricio; Raphael Varane, Raphael Guerreiro, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Digne; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Bernardo Silva; Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann (VC), Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), Vice-Captain: Antoine Griezmann (FRA)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Rui Patricio; Raphael Varane, Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe, Lucas Digne; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes; Antoine Griezmann (VC), Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), Vice-Captain: Antoine Griezmann (FRA)

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi