POR vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 19th, 2021

Portugal and Germany are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 this weekend as they lock horns in a crucial fixture at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Both teams have assembled impressive squads for the competition and will want to prove a point in this match.

Portugal are one of the favourites to win the competition at the moment and arguably have the most dangerous attacking unit at Euro 2020. The Portuguese eased past Hungary in their previous match and could potentially secure qualification to the knock-outs with a victory in this fixture.

Germany, on the other hand, suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of France last week and cannot afford to drop points in this match. Die Mannschaft have improved in recent weeks and will want to make a statement in this match.

Squads to choose from

Portugal (POR)

Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Nelson Semedo; William Carvalho, Danilo, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha, Pote, Renato Sanches, Bernardo Silva; Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Rafa Silva

Germany (GER)

Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp; Emre Can, Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule; Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus, Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Kevin Volland, Timo Werner

Predicted Playing XIs

Portugal (POR)

Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro; Danilo Pereira, Renato Sanches; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota; Cristiano Ronaldo

Germany (GER)

Manuel Neuer; Antonio Rudiger, Mats Hummels, Emre Can; Robin Gosens, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Toni Kroos; Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Thomas Muller

Match Details

Match: Portugal (POR) vs Germany (GER), UEFA Euro 2020 Group F match

Date: 19th June 2021 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Germany:

▪️2014 World Cup 🏆

Portugal:

▪️2016 Euros 🏆

▪️2019 Nations League 🏆

France:

▪️2018 World Cup 🏆



These three teams, who between them have won everything there is for them to win in International football since 2014, are all in one group at #Euro2020 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0Ejfrbx7Vg — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 15, 2021

Portugal (POR) vs Germany (GER) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football at the moment and is a must-have in this team. The Juventus star scored a brace against Hungary last week and is virtually unstoppable at his best.

Bruno Fernandes has also enjoyed an impressive season and is Portugal's creator-in-chief going into this game. Germany have some creative genius in the final third as well, with Thomas Muller leading the line at Euro 2020.

Raphael Guerreiro is one of the few goalscoring defenders in European football at the moment and is an excellent pick for this team. Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos form the core of Germany's robust side and will have to be at their best against Portugal.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 backs Germany to pull off an important victory in this match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Manuel Neuer; Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Nelson Semedo; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, Bruno Fernandes (VC); Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes (POR)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Manuel Neuer; Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Nelson Semedo; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos (VC), Thomas Muller (C), Bruno Fernandes; Kai Havertz, Cristiano Ronaldo

Captain: Thomas Muller (GER), Vice-Captain: Toni Kroos (GER)

