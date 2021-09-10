Pordenone vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22 

Pordenone welcome Parma to the Stadio Guido Teghil for a matchday three fixture in Serie B on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 5-0 hounding away to SPAL before the international break. Five different men got on the scoresheet for the home side to inspire a resounding victory.

Parma picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Benevento, with Valentin Mihaila scoring the match-winner in the sixth minute of injury time.

That victory helped I Crociati climb up to sixth place in the table, with four points picked up from two matches so far. Pordenone are bottom of the standings and are one of five sides yet to pick up a point this term.

Pordenone vs Parma Head-to-Head

Parma have two wins and a draw from their three matches against Pordenone. Their last meeting came in the semifinals of the Serie C playoff in June 2017 when Parma secured promotion with a 5-4 victory in a penalty shootout.

Pordenone form guide: L-L

Parma form guide: W-D

Pordenone vs Parma Team News

Pordenone

The hosts have no known injury concerns. However, defender Michele Camporese will miss the game through suspension for his early red card against SPAL.

Injury: None

Suspension: Michele Camporese

Parma

Adrian Bernabe is the only player injured for Parma.

Injuries: Adrian Bernabe

Suspension: None

Pordenone vs Parma Predicted XI

Pordenone Predicted XI (4-3-3): Samuele Perisan (GK); Nicola Falasco, Alessandro Bassoli, Mirco Stefani, Federico Valletti; Michael Folorunsho, Jacopo Petriccione, Luca Magnino; Jacopo Pellegrini, Tomasz Kupisz, Frank Tsadjout

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Buffon (GK); Maxime Busi, Elias Cobbaut, Yordan Osorio, Simon Sohm; Franco Vazquez, Pasquale Schittarella, Stanko Juric; Juan Brunetta, Gennaro Tutino, Dennis Man

Pordenone vs Parma Prediction

Pordenone's poor start to the campaign has dragged them into an early relegation scrap and they need a victory to turn their season around. Parma are among the favorites to gain immediate promotion back to the top-flight and we are backing the visitors to get all three points here.

The visitors tend to be expansive in their play but this might not be exploited by a Pordenone attack that has struggled in front of goal. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Parma.

Prediction: Pordenone 0-2 Parma

Edited by Shardul Sant