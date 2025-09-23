Port Vale vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Arsenal begin their quest for a first EFL Cup title in over 30 years when they visit Vale Park to take on English third-tier outfit Port Vale on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since January 1998, when the Gunners secured a penalty-shootout victory in their FA Cup third-round clash.

Having struggled to get going in League One, a rejuvenated Port Vale side picked up consecutive victories for the first time this season as they snatched a 2-1 win over Mansfield Town last Sunday courtesy of a 95th-minute penalty from Ronan Curtis.

Darren Moore’s men, who gained promotion from League Two last term, failed to win any of their first seven matches (5L, 2D) before claiming a 2-0 victory over Exeter on September 13.

Port Vale will look to carry on their newfound form ahead of their tough return to the EFL Cup, where they have knocked out Blackpool and Birmingham City in the opening two rounds.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli came up clutch for Arsenal on Sunday when he struck in the third minute of stoppage time to rescue a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men have gone unbeaten in five of their six matches across all competitions this season, claiming one draw and four wins, including a 2-0 victory over Athletic Club in their Champions League opener on September 16.

Arsenal, who are second in the Premier League table, now get underway in the EFL Cup, where they will be looking to surpass their semi-final finish from last season and clinch their first title since 1993.

Port Vale vs Arsenal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 13 of the last 22 meetings between the two teams.

Port Vale have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Arsenal are unbeaten in eight of their most recent nine competitive games, picking up six wins and two draws since the first week of May.

Port Vale have won just two of their last eight competitive home matches while losing four and claiming two draws since claiming successive victories over Bradford and Bromley in April.

Port Vale vs Arsenal Prediction

While Port Vale have been handed one of the toughest challenges of the third round, they will be keen to show their mettle against one of the best top-flight sides.

Arteta is expected to rest a few of his stars at Vale Park, but given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing the Gunners to come away with the desired result unscathed.

Prediction: Port Vale 0-4 Arsenal

Port Vale vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Arsenal’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the Gunners’ last eight away games)

