Port Vale vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Port Vale are set to play Brentford at Vale Park on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Port Vale come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to James Rowberry's Newport County in League Two. Second-half goals from striker Dom Telford and midfielder Finn Isaac Azaz secured the win for Newport County. A first-half goal from midfielder Ben Garrity proved to be a mere consolation for Port Vale, who had centre-back Dan Jones sent off in the second-half.

Brentford, on the other hand, beat Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa 2-1 in the English Premier League. Goals from DR Congo international Yoane Wissa and Danish right-back Mads Roerslev Rasmussen ensured victory for Brentford. Former Liverpool and Southampton striker Danny Ings scored the goal for Aston Villa.

Port Vale vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brentford hold the clear advantage, having won three games. The other game has ended in a draw.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2014, with the Bees beating Port Vale 2-0. Goals from Italian striker Marcello Trotta and attacker Will Grigg sealed the deal for Brentford.

Port Vale form guide in League Two: L-W-W-L-L

Brentford form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-L-W-D

Port Vale vs Brentford Team News

Port Vale

Port Vale have no known injury issues and manager Darrell Clarke is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford

Meanwhile, Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish goalkeeper David Raya and midfielder Josh Dasilva. There are doubts over the availability of left-back Rico Henry, centre-back Charlie Goode, Danish centre-back Mathias Jorgensen, Ghana international Tariqe Fosu and French winger Bryan Mbeumo

Injured: Josh Dasilva, David Raya

Doubtful: Bryan Mbeumo, Tariqe Fosu, Mathias Jorgensen, Charlie Goode, Rico Henry

Suspended: None

Port Vale vs Brentford Predicted XI

Port Vale Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Lucas Covolan, Nathan Smith, Leon Legge, Ryan Johnson, Lewis Cass, Tom Pett, Brad Walker, Malvind Benning, Scott Burgess, Ben Garrity, Dennis Politic

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alvaro Fernandez, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Bech Sorensen, Dominic Thompson, Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka, Shandon Baptiste, Saman Ghoddos, Marcus Forss, Yoane Wissa

Port Vale vs Brentford Prediction

Port Vale are 6th in League Two, and have won two of their last five league games. They will be the underdogs heading into this game, and the pressure will be off for Port Vale.

Brentford, on the other hand, are flying in the Premier League, and are currently 12th in the league. Not much was expected of them after their promotion, but the Bees have produced some excellent performances so far.

Thomas Frank's men will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Port Vale 0-3 Brentford

Edited by Abhinav Anand