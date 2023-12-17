Port Vale vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | December 19th 2023

Port Vale will host Middlesbrough at Vale Park on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Carabao Cup campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in League Two this season but will hope they can continue their deep run in the cup competition this week. They beat Mansfield Town 1-0 in the previous round of the tournament, with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Alfie Devine scoring the sole goal of the game early after the restart.

Port Vale are set to make their first-ever appearance in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup and will be looking to give a good account of themselves in front of their home fans.

Middlesbrough have also failed to impress in their league assignments this season and will hope they can find better luck in the cup on Tuesday. They picked up a 3-2 comeback win over Exeter City in the last 16 of the competition, with Emmanuel Latte Lath scoring the game-winner from the spot in the final 10 minutes.

The visitors last appeared at this stage of the competition in the 2018-19 campaign, facing off against Burton Albion before losing 1-0. They will be targeting victory this time around.

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Port Vale and Middlesbrough. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won 17 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in 1998 which Boro won 1-0.

The visitors have won six of their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1989.

Middlesbrough are the second-highest-scoring side in the League Cup this season with a goal tally of 11.

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Port Vale have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their eight games prior. They have, however, won just one of their last six home games and could struggle here.

Middlesbrough's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to build on that this week. They are the far stronger side ahead of Tuesday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Port Vale 1-3 Middlesbrough

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)