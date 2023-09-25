Port Vale vs Sutton United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26, 2023

Port Vale host Sutton United at Vale Park in the third round of the League Cup on Tuesday (September 26).

Port Vale, a League One (third tier) club, began their campaign in the first round, beating Fleetwood Town, another League One side, 3-2. The Valiants then overcame League Two (fourth tier) side Crewe Alexandra in a shootout 2-0 following a goalless draw.

Port Vale and Sutton have met twice, with Port Vale winning 2-0 and losing 4-3. Port Vale hve four wins in their last five home games.

Sutton, who ply their trade in League Two, also entered the competition in the first round. They got the better of Cambridge United (third tier) 6-5 on penalties. The Yellows’ next victims were Wycombe Wanderers (third tier), whom they beat 1-0 in the second round.

It was also a historic event for Sutton, who qualified for the third round for the first time. However, their lacklustre away form in League Two is uninspiring: four defeats in five trips.

Port Vale vs Sutton United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Port Vale have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored seven goals and conceded six in their last five games.

Port Vale arae fourth in League One with 17 points after nine games.

Sutton have won once and lost four times in their last five away games.

Port Vale have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Sutton United have drawn once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Port Vale: D-L-W-W-W, Sutton: D-L-L-L-L

Port Vale vs Sutton United Prediction

Pote Vale have a good defence, as evidenced by the few goals they have conceded in League Two. However, it crumbled against Burton last week, conceding thrice.

Sutton, meanwhile, will seek to return to winning ways after two straight losses on the road. Pota Vale come as the favourites based on home advantage and better recent form.

Prediction: Port Vale 2-1 Sutton

Port Vale vs Sutton United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Port Vale

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Port Vale to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sutton to score - Yes