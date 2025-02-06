Port vs Shenhua Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2025 

Shanghai Port and Shanghai Shenhua will open the new Chinese football season when they square off in the Chinese Super Cup on Friday (February 7th). The game will be played at the Kunshan Stadium.

Port are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow in a friendly last month. They took a 1-0 lead into the break and completed the job in the second half.

Shenhua, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 victory over Chinese second division outfit Dalian Yingbo.

Port booked their spot in the Super Cup following their domestic double last season. Shenhua qualified as runners-up in the league.

Port vs Shenhua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Shaghai Port have 14 wins from the last 31 head-to-head games. Shanghai Shenhua were victorious on eight occasions while nine games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Shanghai Port claimed a 3-2 win in the Chinese FA Cup semifinal.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Six of Port's last eight competitive games, including each of the last four, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Shenhua's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Shenhua's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Port vs Shenhua Prediction

Shanghai Port pipped their city rivals to two titles last season, winning the league title by one point, as well as eliminating them in the semifinal en-route to clinching the Chinese FA Cup. Kevin Muscat's side are also well-positioned in the AFC Champions League Elite as they sit in seventh spot on the continent.

Shenhua, for their part, sit just outside the top eight in the AFC Champions League Elite, with just one point separating them from the automatic qualification spots. They will be looking to get their pound of flesh against Port but might place more focus on their make-or-break back-to-back clashes with Yokohama F Marinos and Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite next week.

We are backing Shanghai Port to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Port 2-1 Shenhua

Port vs Shenhua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Shanghai Port to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

