Portimonense vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13, 2023

Portimonense welcome league leaders Benfica to the Estadio Municipal de Portimão in the Primeira Liga on Saturday (May 13).

The hosts are winless in two league outings and were held to a 1-1 draw by Casa Pia last week. Substitute Bryan Róchez scored a last-gasp equaliser for Portimonense deep into added time.

Benfica, meanwhile, made it three wins in a row last week, beating Braga 1-0 at home. Former Braga star Rafa Silva scored the winner in the 67th minute against his former employers.

The visitors remain four points ahead of second-placed Porto and need to avoid dropping points to stay in pole position in the standings.

Portimonense vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 41 times across competitions since 1976. Benfica lead 32-2.

The visitors have won 13 of their last 15 league games.

Benfica have won six of their last eight meetings against Portimonense across competitions.

The visitors have the best-attacking record in the Primeira Liga this season, scoring 72 goals in 31 games.

Benfica boast the best defensive record in the competition, conceding 17 goals.

The hosts have the third-worst attacking record in the league, scoring 24 goals, with 13 of them coming at home.

Benfica have kept clean sheets in seven of their last eight away league games.

Portimonense have not scored n two of their last four home games.

Portimonense vs Benfica Prediction

Portimonense have just two wins against Benfica, one at home and one away. They have seen an upturn in form recently, losing once in five league outings. They have scored at least once in their last five games,

Benfica, meanwhile, have one of the best away records in the competition, winning 12 times in 15 away games. They have won their last three games without conceding. Considering their dominance against Portimonense, Benfica should win again.

Prediction: Portimonense 1-2 Benfica

Portimonense vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: David Neres to score or assist any time - Yes

