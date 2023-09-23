Portimonense vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2023

Portimonense and Benfica will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday six clash on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Vitoria Guimaraes last weekend. They went behind through Filipe Relvas' own goal but rallied back through Carlinhos' second-half brace.

Benfica, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat on home turf against Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. Roko Simic scored and provided an assist for the Austrian champions after their hosts were reduced to 10 men.

The Eagles will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 away win over Vizela.

The win took them to fourth spot in the table, having garnered 12 points from five games. Portimonense sit in 13th place with five points to show for their efforts in as many games.

Portimonense vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica have 11 wins from their last 16 games against Portimonense. Sunday's hosts have two wins to their name, while three games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when Benfica claimed a 5-1 away win.

Portimonense's last four league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Benfica are on a four-game winning streak in the league.

Benfica have scored at least two goals in their last eight league games, stretching back to last season.

Portimonense vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica kick-started their title defense with a disappointing defeat away to surprise package Boavista but have since rebounded with four wins on the bounce.

Roger Schmidt's side suffered a defeat on the continent but will have to put that behind them to keep their hopes of defending their league title on track.

Portimonense registered their first win of the season last week and they will be looking to build on that. The Alvinegros have held their own against Benfica in recent meetings, winning one of the last four, and losing two by a one-goal margin.

However, the visitors are still the heavy favorites and have vastly superior quality to their hosts. We are backing Benfica to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Portimonense 1-3 Benfica

Portimonense vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Benfica to score over 1.5 goals