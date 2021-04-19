Portimonense vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Portimonense will welcome Benfica to the Estadio do Portimonense on Thursday for a matchday 28 fixture in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory away to Famalicao. A goal on the stroke of halftime by Beto helped the visitors pick up all three points.

Benfica suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Gil Vicente on their own turf. Goals in each half from Antoine Leautey and Lourency Rodrigues helped the visitors race into a two-goal lead, rendering Carvalho's late own goal a mere consolation.

That defeat saw the Eagles lose further ground to table-toppers and city rivals Sporting Lisbon. Benfica are in third place and 12 points behind the runaway leaders.

Portimonense are relatively comfortable in mid-table, having garnered 32 points from 27 games to sit in ninth spot.

Portimonense vs Benfica Hed-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 11 occasions in the past and rather unsurprisingly, Benfica have a much better record.

The capital side have seven wins and three draws to their name, while Portimonense were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came on 29 December 2020 when first half goals from Rafa Silva and Darwin Nunez helped Benfica to a 2-1 home win.

Benfica's loss to Gil Vicente halted a seven-game winning run in all competitions. Portimonense are on a three-game winning streak.

Portimonense form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Benfica form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Portimonense vs Benfica Team News

Portimonense

The hosts have a clean bill of health heading into this game and coach Ivo Vieira has a full squad to choose from.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Benfica

Benfica manager Jorge Jesus does not have any injury concerns to worry about. He will also be able to count on the services of Pizzi, who has served out his suspension.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Portimonense vs Benfica Predicted XI

Portimonense Predicted XI (4-4-2): Samuel Lima (GK); Fali Cande, Mauricio Antonio, Lucas Possignolo, Fahd Moufi; Dener Clemente, Willyan Rocha, Ewerton Pereira, Koki Anzal; Beto, Aylton Boa Morte

Benfica Predicted XI (3-5-2): Helton Leite (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Verissimo; Alex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Diogo Goncalves; Haris Seferovic, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt

Portimonense vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica's defeat to Gil Vicente upset the form book and they will be keen to get an instant response with a win.

Portimonense have also been in good form and could be a potential banana peel for the visitors but Pizzi's return will add extra firepower to their attack. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Portimonense 0-2 Benfica